Justice Jackson Graduation

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks at the commencement ceremony for Boston University School of Law, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

WASHINGTON — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson disclosed Wednesday that she received a $1,200 congratulatory floral display from Oprah Winfrey and $6,580 in designer clothing for a magazine photo shoot in her first months as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

The details of gifts given to Jackson were among the reports provided by most members of the court in their annual filings, which give a partial window onto their finances. The reports were released Wednesday.

The Associated Press 

