Pence Documents

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, May 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Department of Justice has informed former Vice President Mike Pence’s legal team that it won't  pursue criminal charges related to the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

 Charlie Neibergall

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has informed former Vice President Mike Pence 's legal team that it will not pursue criminal charges related to the discovery of classified documents at his Indiana home.

The department sent a letter to Pence's attorney Thursday informing his team that, after an investigation into the potential mishandling of classified information, no criminal charges will be sought. A Justice Department official confirmed the authenticity of the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The Associated Press 

