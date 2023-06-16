MINNEAPOLIS — The findings of a two-year investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department, prompted by the killing of George Floyd, are expected to be announced Friday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced a news conference "on a civil rights matter" was scheduled for Friday morning at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis. Justice Department and city officials declined to confirm about whether they will announce findings of that police department investigation.

The Associated Press

