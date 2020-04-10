It’s the holiest day in the Christian religion, but churches across the city will have to celebrate it over a computer screen.
Pushed to close their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, many churches, where people traditionally gather in great numbers on Easter Sunday, will be empty. The pastors will have to preach to cameras, and worshippers will hear praise and worship and choir selections on a website, catching the spirit in the privacy of their own homes.
“While it is the first time I’ve had to preach to no [Easter] crowd, I’m excited about the challenge and I’m excited because God is forcing every faith believer, every Christian pastor to be innovative and to be creative,” said Pastor Kevin Johnson of Dare to Imagine Church in East Mt. Airy. “The church has been too traditional and not evolved as the church should have evolved. I’m excited because now, the church has to dare to imagine.”
Even as Johnson encourages his congregation to worship with the livestream on Sunday, he said the church will keep its doors open.
Sundays up to now have had about a dozen or fewer people, but Johnson said it’s more about the principle.
“I’m a firm believer that the doors of the church should never close,” Johnson said. “While I know they will watch online, I’m also aware there are people in our community that do not have the internet, who do not have access to computers and technology. For me as a pastor to say ‘watch online,’ that’s an elitist statement assuming people can still pay their cellphone bill or internet bill.”
Having tailored his approach to fit his beliefs, he added that he supports a pastor’s decision to keep the church doors open or closed.
Another local pastor, the Rev. Herb Lusk at Greater Exodus Baptist Church, plans to hold a physical service at the Fairmount church. Lusk could not be reached for this story.
“I support pastors who have decided not to have a physical worship service just as I support pastors who have a physical service but also practice social distancing,” Johnson said. “To my knowledge, Pastor Lusk is doing that [safely]. As long as he is protecting the congregation, I see no reason why his congregation should not be able to worship.”
DeShawnda Williams, Pastor of Evangelism and Missions at New Inspirational Baptist Church, said their service would be online. She said she felt it was pastors’ responsibility to keep congregations safe.
“This is the situation in which we are in: It’s new, it’s different. We always preach about change and we’re always preaching whatever comes our way to still give God praise, so location should not determine my relationship with God and how I serve him,” Williams said. “We preach that God is omnipresent, that God is everywhere, so why can’t we worship in our homes?”
The Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, senior pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church, said his church will livestream its Easter service.
In some ways, the coronavirus pandemic has been a blessing.
Tyler said roughly 50 volunteers from the church have been calling all the other members of the congregation every week to check on them and make sure they’re OK, among other work.
“We never practice our faith under perfect circumstances and conditions, it’s always some challenge,” Tyler said. “What I have been experiencing personally and as a congregation — while we’d rather be together and in the sanctuary, we are finding new ways about God we have never experienced except in these moments. This moment has drawn us closer. in some ways, the congregation feels more alive today than it has in the 12 years I’ve been a pastor and I have heard this from pastors all around the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.