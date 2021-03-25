JERUSALEM — How did a Muslim dentist from an Arab village 11 miles from Lebanon end up as a potential kingmaker among Jewish lawmakers battling for power in Jerusalem?
The surprising star turn of Mansour Abbas at the center of Israeli politics stems from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s desperate search for parliamentary seats. And it could signal the possible softening of Israel’s long-standing taboo against Jewish parties partnering with Arab parties.
A final tally from Tuesday’s election — Israel’s fourth during two years of political stalemate — was announced Thursday, and it showed that Netanyahu had fallen short of securing the majority he needs to stay in office. The results confirm that his Likud party won the most seats in the Knesset, but the bloc of parties that are certain to support him only won 52 seats, nine shy of the number needed for a majority. His opponents, too, failed to garner a majority, with a collection of anti-Netanyahu parties securing 57 seats.
In the scramble to find supporters, both sides are now looking at the four seats won by the United Arab List, a small Islamist party led by Abbas.
Normally, the Jewish leaders would keep looking. Never before has an independent Arab party been invited to join a governing coalition.
But two members of Netanyahu’s Likud party caused a sensation the day after the election by refusing to rule out such a partnership if it is the only way to avoid further deadlock and yet another election in coming months.
“It is our duty to do everything we can to prevent a fifth election,” coalition chairman Miki Zohar told the media site Ynet. “All the existing political options must be exhausted.”
Other members of Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition reacted furiously to that idea — “not on my watch,” tweeted Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionist Party — while Netanyahu said nothing on the question.
Netanyahu has already broken one barrier in this election, by welcoming Itamar Ben Gvir, head of an extremist Jewish party with roots in the overtly racist Kahahist movement, into his coalition and potentially into his cabinet.
On Wednesday, Netanyahu was silent on the talk from his colleagues of linking with the Arab party. He had previously dismissed the idea, and some political insiders interpreted his silence Wednesday as a subtle shift.
“He didn’t say flat no today,” noted Aviv Bushinsky, a political analyst and former Netanyahu adviser. “If it is the only way for him to get the majority, I think it is a valid possibility.”
Abbas says he’s willing to talk to anyone about a potential alliance and has a meeting scheduled with the leader of the anti-Netanyahu factions, former news anchor Yair Lapid, according to media reports.
