Long lines of people wrapped around Temple University’s Liacouras Center during the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium’s (BDCC) first 24-hour vaccine clinic.
Prior to the clinic, Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the group, said that the goal was to vaccinate about 2,000 people — the group surpassed that number before midnight.
“I expected a lot — I don’t know that I expected this,” Stanford said.
The clinic began at noon Friday and ended at noon Saturday. In total, the group administered about 4,000 doses of vaccine, according to a representative. The effort was designed to target people in phase 1B and seniors over the age of 75, all of whom had to come from a Philly ZIP code that the BDCC identified as having higher occurrences of the virus and death.
Stanford wanted the ZIP code requirement in place as a way to bring greater equity to a vaccine rollout that has disproportionately reached white Philadelphians.
Dress warm and be patient
On Thursday — in the middle of the snowstorm — the consortium vaccinated more than 700 people. Because of that high number, Stanford said she knew the weather wouldn’t keep people home.
People started showing up at the Liacouras Center around 9 a.m. Friday in anticipation of the 24-hour clinic. Despite the snow-covered ground, the line stretched and weaved for several blocks. Folding chairs were commonplace as many double-masked Philadelphians prepared for the long wait. Those attending were asked to “dress warm and be patient.”
Sindia Guerrero, 25, works with children and had tried to register with the BDCC before.
“I think it’s wonderful, but at the same time, it’s kind of like crazy — because of the lines. I waited for almost four hours,” Guerrero said.
The average wait time to get into the clinic for registration varied, but it usually took hours to get out of the cold. It wasn’t rare to hear of wait times longer than seven hours.
Edna Evans, 88, waited outside for half an hour with her friend before they were called. She said she’s a fan of the 24-hour clinic idea.
“Well I think it’s nice, you know, for people that haven’t gotten the shot and just want to take a chance and come up to see if they can get it,” Evans said.
Her friend, Pamela Wingate, 66, has qualifying pre-existing conditions. Wingate had registered and signed up at numerous sites, but wasn’t able to get the vaccine until now. She thought that by coming later in the evening, a lot of the crowd would have dispersed.
“I thought that hopefully, it would be a lighter crowd around dinnertime. Pulling up, we saw that the line was completely around the corner,” Wingate said.
With the elderly in mind, the consortium made adjustments to their logistics and brought them into the arena to ensure their wait outside was brief.
“My biggest concerns were my senior citizens. And so once we were able to get them all inside that was a weight off my shoulder,” Stanford said.
Once inside, the process took between 30 minutes and an hour.
For some, the familiarity of the BDCC brought them comfort amid a heavily scrutinized vaccine rollout in Philadelphia.
Jennie Johnson, 73, survived breast cancer twice and has several pre-existing conditions.
“I don’t know too much about how Philadelphia has handled it, but I know how the Black Doctors have handled it. Phenomenal,” Johnson said.
Her husband, George Johnson, 74, was one of the few people there for a second dose and he said they waited outside for three hours. He wanted to express the importance of getting the vaccine.
“We lost a lot of people in the city, families, and stuff, grandfathers, uncles … so it’s important that we get vaccinated because we don’t want to continue to do this,” he said. “We want to be able to get our children back to school and we want to go back to work,” he said.
For others waiting in line, this was their first time hearing about the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.
Antonio Goode, 25, works in food service. He said that he found out about the clinic after a coworker sent him information about it.
“I was actually pretty lucky. I only waited about three-ish hours I want to say, but some people I’ve heard have been…since 9 a.m.,” said Goode at around 8 p.m. Friday.
