WASHINGTON — The House moved toward a vote Friday on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, with Democrats pushing forward despite unified GOP opposition to the massive relief package aimed at stabilizing the economy and boosting coronavirus vaccinations and testing.
Biden’s first major legislative package has the overwhelming support of House Democrats, who narrowly control the chamber. Republicans are expected to oppose the legislation en masse, ensuring a sharply partisan outcome just a month after Biden was inaugurated with calls for bipartisanship and unity.
The vote was expected by early Saturday. House passage would send the legislation to the Senate, where bigger fights await.
The action in the House comes a day after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the $15 minimum wage in the legislation is not permitted under Senate rules. Nonetheless, House Democrats intend to pass the legislation with the $15 minimum wage included.
It is unclear how the issue will ultimately get resolved, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pledged Friday that even if the Senate takes out the minimum wage increase — the No. 1 priority for many liberals — the House will “absolutely” pass the legislation and send it to Biden to sign.
“The sooner we pass the bill and it is signed, the sooner we can make the progress that this legislation is all about — saving the lives and the livelihood of the American people,” Pelosi said at a news conference.
Beyond the minimum-wage increase, the sprawling relief bill would provide $1,400 stimulus payments to tens of millions of American households; extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits through August; provide $350 billion in aid to states, cities, U.S. territories and tribal governments; and boost funding for vaccine distribution and coronavirus testing — among myriad other measures, such as nutritional assistance, housing aid and money for schools.
Democrats said they hope to push the legislation through both chambers and get it signed into law by March 14, when enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire. It is uncertain whether disputes over the minimum wage or other issues could complicate that timeline, although Pelosi insisted Friday that the March 14 deadline would be met, adding: “I would like it well before that.”
On Thursday night, the Senate’s parliamentarian ruled the wage hike as written could not proceed under “reconciliation,” the budgetary maneuver Democrats are using to pass the stimulus bill through the Senate without GOP votes.
Liberals erupted, with some even suggesting the nonpartisan parliamentarian should be fired, but Pelosi and other House leaders indicated Friday they’re ready to move beyond the dispute and save the minimum wage fight for another day, while insisting they’d get it done one way or another.
As an alternative to the minimum-wage increase, Senate Democrats are exploring a tax hike on large corporations that do not pay a $15-an-hour minimum wage. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is considering a move to include the provision in the relief bill in the Senate, according to two Democratic aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal thinking. It was uncertain whether the proposal would prove viable or command enough support to advance.
