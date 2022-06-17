An insult in the early 1940s from a teacher in his Norristown grade school ignited interest in Charles L. Blockson to collect materials about Blacks in America and abroad. Blockson’s collection now contains over 700,000 items about Black History in the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.
Eighty years after that teacher’s insult, the life and legacy of this venerable historian and collector is now the subject of a unique exhibition inside the renovated Centre Theater in downtown Norristown.
The exhibition that occupies the entire third floor of the Centre Theater features a visual biography of Blockson’s life from star athlete in high school and college to acclaimed author/expert plus numerous items from Blockson’s prestigious, extensive collection.
“Blockson is the epitome of a leader in African-American history. His name is known across America and around the world,” Centre Theater Board Chairman Oscar Vance said during an interview at the recent private opening celebration for that Blockson Exhibition.
“We hope this exhibition kicks off increased understanding about where we came from and where we are going,” continued Vance, who served as the chief of detectives for the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office in Norristown for 30 years. “Blockson is a man of honor and respect in Norristown.”
Dr. Diane Turner, Curator of the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection at Temple University, said Blockson’s legacy covers every aspect of the histories of Blacks in America and beyond.
Nearly 50 people, including relatives of Blockson, attended the opening celebration at the Centre Theater at 208 DeKalb Street in Norristown.
Attendees examined the exhibitry that includes a section on William Still, the fabled Philadelphia anti-slavery/civil rights activist. The 1872 book on the Underground Railroad which Still authored includes an account of the escape from slavery of an ancestor of Blockson. An original copy of Still’s book is one of the thousands of books in Blockson’s collection.
One of those who attended the celebration was Bob Butera, a friend of Blockson’s since 1948 when they met as high school football players. “Here’s a guy from Norristown, a great athlete, who became a great historian,” Butera said.
The impact of Blockson is wide ranging from critical research on the Underground Railroad and the revolution that overthrew slavery in Haiti to securing official state historic markers for Black history around Pennsylvania.
Blockson’s impact also includes influence on individuals, like Albert Zone, Executive Director of the Elmwood Zoo in Norristown, who served as emcee for the ceremony. Zone said, as a ninth-grade student, he heard Blockson speak, and he gained respect for Black history. “Mr. Blockson has done an amazing job preserving history,” Zone said.
The exhibit includes a depiction of the grade school classroom where that teacher of Blockson insultingly declared Black people had no history and were born to serve white people.
Blockson,88, spoke briefly at the celebration.
“I am always proud to say I am from Norristown,” Blockson said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Keep on keeping on.”
Crandall Jones, Municipal Administrator of Norristown and one of the many dignitaries that attended the celebration, said the Blockson exhibit makes Norristown a destination and it is a part of the redevelopment of that city’s downtown.
“I’m overwhelmed by the contributions and legacy of Mr. Blockson,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.