Walter Jones

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Walter Jones listens to music with the new Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones during a press event Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014 in Seattle. The new headphones are made by Bose Corporation, and contain similar noise-canceling technology used in the headsets worn on the sidelines by NFL football coaches this season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

The Washington Post 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.