There’s another shot on the horizon now that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Food and Drug Administration have approved the rollout of updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
These shots will replace the boosters previously offered in the U.S. such that, for people 12 and older, being “up-to-date” with vaccines means having the new jab.
Dr. Cameron Webb, White House senior policy adviser for COVID-19 equity, says people should get used to the latest booster, because it will likely become an annual shot like the flu vaccine.
“That is certainly the direction in which we are going,” he said. “This is an updated one for 99% of the (COVID-19) variants. “It makes sense from a science perspective.”
He said that while the Biden administration doesn’t have a crystal ball as to how many more variants may arise or cases may increase this winter, it’s better to err on the side of caution.
Webb said that anyone over 12 should be looking to get the new booster.
“I don’t want to oversimplify this. But those with chronic diseases ... and definitely folks who are over 50” should get the new booster, he said.
“The reality here is that everyone should be getting it before the fall, especially since 99% of the variants are being targeted,” Webb said. “You just don’t want a gap in your protection.”
He said it’s not worth it to be out of work for four or five days without the booster, when people could just go about their normal busy lives if they go ahead and get the shot.
Webb also noted the valuable work that Philadelphia native Dr. Ala Stanford has been doing with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She led COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts in Philadelphia before joining the Biden administration.
“We hope to multiply her (Stanford) impact. We’re hoping to do similar work,” he said.
As far as racial equity goes in tackling vaccination, Webb said that he’s seeing progress and that vaccine hesitancy goes beyond race.
“Hesitancy is something that works on a lot of different planes,” he said, citing geography, politics and economics. “We’re also dealing with people who are like, ‘I just don’t want to get another shot.’”
Webb said that people also cite a lack of time to get vaccinated and the thought that they received two or three shots already to be enough.
“I would encourage people to still take advantage of the shots and this shot makes a lot of sense,” he said. Webb added that people over 12 can get their annual flu shot at the same time.
Webb is part of the White House’s latest push to raise awareness of the new booster.
The administration’s plan includes:
Getting Americans protection through free and easy access to the new, updated COVID-19 vaccines. The new vaccines provide the strongest available protection from the omicron strain of the COVID virus, which did not exist when the original vaccine was developed.
Offering new, updated COVID-19 vaccines for free at tens of thousands of locations, with convenient appointment and walk-in hours. The administration has secured over 170 million doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines. Americans can visit vaccines.gov to find locations.
Helping people get their COVID-19 shot and flu shot at the same time in one place.
Launching community vaccination centers where needed.
Focusing on protecting those most at-risk and targeting the highest-risk Americans — including older Americans and immunocompromised individuals.
