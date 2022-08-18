The Food and Drug Administration moved this week to make hearing aids available without a prescription or medical exam, opening new opportunities for the vast majority of the 40 million Americans who, according to the government, experience hearing loss. Some over-the-counter hearing aids could be available as soon as mid-October, and the options are likely to increase rapidly.
Here's what you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids and how to buy them this fall.
- - -
Who will benefit from over-the-counter hearing aids?
The new class of devices will be designed to help people with self-perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, according to Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America, which has put together a tip sheet to guide consumers who stand to benefit.
That includes people who have trouble understanding conversations in groups or on the telephone, as well as those who need to turn up the volume of television so loud that others complain.
"This is a first step for people who could do with some hearing enhancement," Kelley said. "At the moment, 80 percent of people who could benefit don't get hearing aids," Kelley said.
Older adults, who are most likely to have hearing loss and be on fixed incomes, are expected to benefit the most from the change, as are people who live in poor or rural communities with few audiologists.
- - -
What will OTC hearing aids cost?
It's not yet clear, but Kelley estimates prices could be between $300 and $500 per device - far less than the almost $5,000 it currently costs for two hearing aids and the services of the audiologist who prescribes them.
Frank Lin, director of the Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, anticipates prices will drop even further as manufacturers take advantage of a burgeoning market.
"Consumer technologies invariably go down in price over time," said Lin who believes the regulatory change will lead to competition and rapid innovation in the next couple of years.
Hearing aids are not covered by Medicare, and most insurance companies follow that policy.
- - -
Where can I get one and how will I know what to choose?
The devices will be available for individuals 18 and older at pharmacies, stores and online.
Hearing aids often require trial and error, and people often have to adapt to the ones they get. The first device you pick may not be the perfect match, experts said, so check to see whether it has a free trial period or a return policy.
"Shop around," said Kelley, who anticipates that more consumer guidance will be available before the first OTC devices show up on shelves in October.
- - -
Will I still be able to see an audiologist?
Yes, Kelley said.
The traditional system of visiting an audiologist for a hearing exam won't go away. The change announced this week overrides state rules requiring that the audiologist write a prescription for the hearing aids. Kelley believes some audiologists may bring new employees onto their teams to help consumers navigate the OTC systems, anticipating that they will return later for more sophisticated devices if their hearing declines as it often does with age.
Technology and services are two separate things, added Lin. "I fully expect many people will want to see an audiologist for advice and counseling, or to help program and adjust" an OTC device.
It's also wise to get a hearing exam if you have trouble hearing conversations in quiet environments or hearing loud sounds like power tools or passing trucks. If you are experiencing those kinds of symptoms, you should consult a hearing care professional, according to the HLAA.
- - -
What else do I need to know?
Think about everything from your access to and comfort with technology to your daily routines, experts say. Hearing aids are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the new OTC market is likely to drive innovation quickly.
Some need a smartphone, app or computer to install and customize. Others connect via telecoil to smartphones or other listening systems.
Also consider your lifestyle. Do you need a hearing aid that is sweat- or water-resistant, for example, or one that has a particularly long battery life?
- - -
Is an OTC hearing aid really worth it?
Yes. And not just because you are missing out on family conversations. Nearly two-thirds of older adults experience hearing loss, which increases the risk of dementia and cognitive decline and can lead to greater health care costs, according to the Cochlear Center at Hopkins that Lin directs.
"We know that hearing health is important for overall health," Kelley said.
