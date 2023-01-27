The Food and Drug Administration today has proposed new guidelines regarding who can donate blood in the U.S., eliminating long-standing rules that target men who have sex with men.
The guidelines call for posing questions to every donor - regardless of gender or sexual orientation - that focus on anal sex, which carries a higher risk of HIV transmission than other forms of sex.
Here are answers to a few common questions about how the proposed guidelines could affect eligibility to donate blood in the U.S.
Q: Who will be affected by the changes to blood donation guidelines?
A: The new guidance will affect everyone who wants to donate blood. But the biggest change will be felt by gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships, who in the past were not allowed to give blood unless they had abstained from anal sex.
The drafted guidelines no longer focus on sexual orientation and instead propose changes to the questions all donors will be asked before giving blood. Now, everyone will be asked questions about their sexual behavior to assess the potential risk that a donor could be infected with HIV.
Newly eligible prospective donors will probably not be able to give blood until the end of the year or early next year while the FDA finalizes the changes and blood banks implement the guidance.
For years, LGBT rights organizations and blood banks have been calling for the FDA to remove rules that prevented most men who have sex with men from donating blood. Bruce Walker, the director of the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital, MIT and Harvard, said the drafted guidance from the FDA reflects advances in testing and a fuller understanding of viruses like HIV.
"It's been very unequal, and it's been based on sexual orientation," Walker said. "The reality is, if you're having unprotected sex, you're at risk for becoming infected."
Q: What questions will I be asked?
A: If the new draft guidance is finalized, every person donating blood will be asked questions, starting with whether they've had sex with a new partner in the past three months. If the answer is yes, they will be asked if they've engaged in anal sex. A yes to both questions would disqualify them from giving blood.
Potential donors will also be asked: In the past three months, have you had more than one sexual partner? Having multiple sex partners will not disqualify you. But if you've also engaged in anal sex with any of those partners, you will also not be allowed to give blood.
Monogamous couples who engage in anal sex and who have been together for more than three months will be allowed to give blood, which is a significant change from current rules.
Canada and the United Kingdom have already adopted blood donation policies that screen for sexual behavior, not someone's gender or sexual orientation.
Q: Can I give blood if I practice safe sex or use PrEP?
A: Even if you use condoms or test negative for HIV, you will be asked the same set of questions as everyone else.
People who take daily pills called PrEP that reduce the risk of contracting HIV will not be allowed to give blood regardless of how they answer the questions.
Experts say the reason is that while PrEP is highly effective at reducing the chances of someone getting HIV, it also makes it difficult for a blood test to detect whether a sample of blood from a potential donor contains HIV.
"The presence of PrEP in the blood donation reduces the HIV screen's ability to identify or detect HIV in that sample," said Benjamin Brooks, associate director of policy and education at Whitman-Walker, a D.C.-based LGBT health-care organization. "It's not that being on PrEP means you might have HIV, it's that being on PrEP means the screen can't reliably find HIV in the sample."
The FDA said people should not stop taking PrEP to donate blood. Anyone who's sexually active with multiple or new partners should continue to take PrEP to reduce the risk of contracting HIV, said Sean Cahill, the director of health policy research at the Fenway Institute, a Boston-based group that serves the LGBT community
"If you're having sex without condoms, with multiple partners, you should be on PrEP, and you shouldn't worry about donating blood right now," Cahill said. "And maybe in a different point in your life you may be able to donate."
Q: Who still won't be able to donate blood under the new rules?
A: People with a range of medical conditions including heart disease, diabetes or other chronic illnesses typically are allowed to give blood, but there are certain medical conditions that might disqualify a person. Donors who are pregnant or who gave birth within six weeks will not be eligible.
Every blood donation site will have its own screening program, but in general the following people won't be allowed to give blood, according to the Red Cross eligibility guidelines.
Anyone under 17, except for 16-year-olds with parental or guardian consent, if allowed by state law. Anyone below 110 pounds can't donate blood.
A donor with an active infection or fever will be asked to delay donation until after they've recovered.
People with some blood disorders or blood cancers. If you have low iron levels or low hemoglobin, you may also be turned away.
Anyone who's had ebola or ever tested positive for HIV, hepatitis B or C, or used IV drugs not prescribed by a doctor. People who have tested positive for other sexually transmitted diseases may be asked to delay donation as well. Tuberculosis, malaria and zika virus infections can also delay donation by months or years.
If you were recently vaccinated against various illnesses you may be asked to delay your blood donation for a few weeks or more.
Recent tattoos, piercings and travel to certain countries can all affect eligibility.
If it's been less than 8 weeks since you last gave blood, you'll be asked to delay your donation.
Previous bans against people who lived in Britain at the height of the Mad Cow Disease scare have also been lifted recently.
Q: How will these changes affect the U.S. blood supply?
A: Experts say the proposed guidelines will expand the potential pool of donors, and will also help ensure the safety of the U.S. blood supply because everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, will be subject to the same risk assessment. The FDA does not have an estimate on how many people would become eligible under its proposal.
Every unit of blood donated in the U.S. is tested for HIV using a nucleic acid test, a highly sensitive test that can detect HIV in a blood sample within 10 to 33 days of infection. The three-month deferral for those who have had anal sex with new or multiple partners is an added buffer of protection.
The proposed guidelines also could help shore up the blood supply against a national shortage that got worse during the pandemic, experts say. A year ago, the American Red Cross declared its "first-ever national blood crisis."
"We just don't have enough blood," said Stefan Baral, a professor in the department of epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University. "It's just getting harder and harder to encourage people to donate blood."
A 2014 UCLA study estimated lifting the ban on blood donations from men who have sex with men could add up to 600,000 pints of blood each year. Experts say that's a small but meaningful contribution to the blood supply. U.S. blood centers and hospitals collect about 14 million units of blood each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Q: Can I give blood if I've been sick recently?
A: Anyone donating blood must be in good health, with no fever and a pulse and blood pressure within acceptable limits, according to the FDA.
If you've recently contracted covid-19, you must be "fully recovered" from the coronavirus and be symptom free for at least 10 days before donating blood, according to the Red Cross. Other blood donation centers may have their own guidance. If you've tested positive for covid but are not experiencing any symptoms, you'll still need to wait 10 days to donate.
If you've recently received a vaccination or booster for the virus, you don't need to wait to donate blood as long as you're not experiencing any symptoms, according the Red Cross. But, when you arrive at the blood bank, you may need to provide the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine you received.
