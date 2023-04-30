Congress Medicaid Work Requirements

A job candidate waits for an interview to apply for a financial account health care analyst position at the L.A. Care Health Plan job fair at the company's downtown Los Angeles office on May 21, 2022. — AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

WASHINGTON — More than a half million of the poorest Americans could be left without health insurance under legislation passed by House Republicans that would require people to work in exchange for health care coverage through Medicaid.

It's one of dozens of provisions tucked into a GOP bill that would allow for an increase in the debt limit but curb government spending over the next decade. The bill is unlikely to become law, though. It is being used by House Republicans to draw Democrats to the negotiating table and avoid a debt default.

The Associated Press

