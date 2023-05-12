African American woman feeding her child from baby bottle

Childcare Concept. Closeup portrait of happy African American woman holding baby bottle and feeding her cute little black with milk at home. Nutrition, Love, Care And Family, Babysitting

 Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.co

In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, lawmakers were highly critical of the US Food and Drug Administration's handling of the infant formula shortage Thursday.

The hearing of the US House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services was one of several Congress has held to better understand what contributed to the recent formula shortage and to understand how to prevent more problems down the road.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.