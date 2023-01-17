Walgreens store

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 19: A person purchases medicine, Monday, Dec.19, 2022 at a Walgreens, in New York, United States. NYC In recent weeks, due to a lack of Children's Tylenol and other medications, caring for a sick child has been much more difficult for many American parents than normal. A "tripledemic" wave of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV infections is wreaking havoc on the nation, and CVS and Walgreens revealed on Monday that they are restricting purchases of children's painkillers and fever reducers. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

 Anadolu Agency

CNN

