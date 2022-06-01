This undated microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the results of a Papanicolaou test, or Pap test, with a positive indication for the presence of uterine cervical adenocarcinoma, classified as Stage-III. According to a study published in the journal JAMA Oncology on Thursday, May 5, 2022, researchers found that overall uterine cancer death rates in the U.S., increased by 1.8% per year from 2010 to 2017. (CDC via AP)