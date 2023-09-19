Pregnancy blood pressure

The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that all pregnant people have their blood pressure monitored for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

Everyone who is pregnant should be screened for disorders such as gestational hypertension and preeclampsia with blood pressure monitoring throughout the pregnancy, the US Preventive Services Task Force recommended Tuesday.

The recommendation, published in the medical journal JAMA, is for all pregnant people and particularly those without a “known diagnosis of a hypertensive disorder of pregnancy or chronic hypertension.”

CNN 

