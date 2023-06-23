US median age

The median age of the US population has increased by 3.5 years since 2000, according to the US Census Bureau.

The United States population has been aging for decades and is now older than it has ever been.

The median age of the US population reached a record high of 38.9 years in 2022, according to new estimates from the US Census Bureau.

