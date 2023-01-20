covid-19 booster

Los Angeles, CA - December 02: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Nurse Eliane McGhee prepares COVID-19 booster shot during the Los Angeles Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center Friday, Dec 2, 2022. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health partnered with Los Angeles Comic Con to provide ticketed guests and staff with free vaccinations of both the updated COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccine. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

 MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.