Covid-19 vaccines that have been updated to defend against XBB.1.5 are expected to be available in mid-September.

Covid-19 vaccines that have been tweaked to teach the body how to fend off the current crop of circulating variants are now expected to land in drugstores and clinics in mid-September, CDC and FDA officials said.

The officials spoke Thursday about the US government’s preparations for the fall and winter respiratory virus season on the condition that they not be named.

