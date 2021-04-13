U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra has announced that Illinois has become the first state to extend its postpartum Medicaid program to low-income women up to one year after they give birth.
“This is a big deal,” Becerra said of the move.
“The postpartum period is an important part of maternal care and it is a time when mothers may be dealing with a host of medical conditions.”
He noted that in the U.S., 52% of pregnancy-related deaths take place up to one year postpartum and in Illinois, the number is 80 percent.
A new data brief shows that more than half of pregnant women in Medicaid experienced coverage gap in the first six months post-partum and disruptions in Medicaid coverage often lead to periods of un-insurance, delayed care and less preventive care.
Becerra encourages other states to expand the postpartum benefit coverage for mothers. He said the American Rescue Plan provides an easier pathway for states to extend Medicaid postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months.
“My sense is that once other states see that Illinois became the leader of the pack, that they too will try to join in,” Becerra said.
“We want states to join in. We want them to come on board and the American Rescue Plan makes it possible for us to tell all these states that if you’re in, we’re there with you, with some resources.”
Pennsylvania has expressed interest in the expansion initiative.
"Pennsylvania is interested in expanding access to post-partum coverage for new mothers, but we are awaiting further guidance from the federal government on how states can implement this expanded coverage," Ali Fogarty, a spokesperson for the state Department of Human Services said in an e-mailed statement.
The expansion announcement comes as Black Maternal Health Week is being recognized April 11-17. Black women face the highest rates of maternal mortality, dying at almost three times the rate of white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
And a recent report by the Philadelphia Maternal Mortality Review Committee has found that non-Hispanic Black women made up 43% of births in Philadelphia from 2013 to 2018 but accounted for 73% of the pregnancy-related deaths.
The “Improving Outcomes: Maternal Mortality in Philadelphia” report indicates pregnancy-related deaths in the city from 2013 to 2018 was approximately 20 per 100,000 live births, which is higher than the 2018 national rate of 17.4 per 100,000 live births.
Becerra said President Joe Biden’s discretionary funding request includes more than $200 million to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity rates and end race based disparities nationwide.
“Improving maternal health is a priority for the Biden-Harris administration and for the Department of Human Services,” he said.
“President Biden and Vice President Harris have made improving maternal health and equity a key health care issue of their administration.”
Becerra also announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) that will make $12 million available over four years for the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies program that will allow awardees to test models to address unmet needs for their target population. For the first time, applicants are required to focus on populations that have historically suffered from poorer health outcomes, health disparities and other inequities.
Becerra was joined during Monday's press conference by elected officials from Illinois including U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood.
"It is absolutely unconscionable that hundreds of expectant mothers and new moms are dying every year from preventable causes in this country," said Duckworth, whose Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness (MOMMA) Act, seeks to reduce America’s rising maternal and infant mortality rates.
"For Black women especially, the rising maternal morality rate and medical racism in our country is a crisis. That's why it's so important that we take steps now to support new moms."
She said the decision to expand Medicaid coverage is a step in the right direction toward addressing our nation’s growing maternal mortality crisis which disproportionately impacts women of color and those living in underserved and/or rural areas.
Kelly welcomed the approval to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage, calling the recent CDC report on maternal mortality rates disheartening.
“Despite all our hard work we still have a long way to go in preventing maternal deaths,” said Kelly, the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls.
“This is an issue that reaches into communities across our nation but it is especially concerning for communities of color. So today’s announcement is a wonderful way to kick off Black Maternal Health Week.”
“Extending Medicaid coverage for postpartum care is so important in providing the safety net of health care access to promote better birth outcomes and prevent maternal mortality,” Kelly continued.
