FILE - A protester carries a sign in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles on June 1, 2020, during demonstrations after the killing of George Floyd which sparked calls for a racial reckoning to address structural racism that has created longstanding inequities impacting generations of Black Americans. Floyd's murder, along with a series of killings of other Black Americans wrought a heavy emotional and mental toll on Black communities that have already been burdened and traumatized by centuries of oppressive systems and racist practices. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)