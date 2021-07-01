Tim Nelson was inspired to start informing people about organ donation after receiving a kidney transplant in 2017.
When the 63-year-old West Chester resident underwent back surgery in January 2013, his doctors discovered that his creatinine level, which is a measure of one's kidney's function, was off.
Nelson was diagnosed with kidney failure, even though he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms.
Nelson started peritoneal dialysis (PD) at home in December 2017 so that he could continue traveling for work and maintain his independence.
He was on dialysis for four years before receiving a kidney in July 2017 at Penn Transplant Institute in Philadelphia — a day before his 60th birthday.
The retired UPS executive has been doing speaking engagements and webinars for the Gift of Life Donor Program since the fall of 2017.
Nelson’s kidney came from a young woman who had medical issues and was brain dead. The woman’s family offered to donate some her organs to help others.
“I thought about this 20-year-old year young lady that was no longer here and I’ve tried to turn that into a positive because every time I address a group of patients, whether it is for transplant or dialysis, I also share with folks that I’m not doing this by myself,” he said.
“It’s me and my donor who is here with me. If it wasn’t for her and her family who did one of the most selfless things that you could ever do, I wouldn’t be here. I don’t take that for granted.”
“I think that was one of the things that really gave me the impetus to really push hard to talk about dialysis and transplant,” Nelson continued.
“I was given this kidney for a reason and I believe that reason is for me to share my story and to help encourage other patients.”
When Nelson got on dialysis, he adopted a philosophy that he wouldn’t let it control him — a mindset he encourages others to have.
When he talks to dialysis patients he inspires them to take ownership of their health, adhere to their prescription for dialysis and to make their dialysis experience as positive as it can be.
Nelson also addresses the importance of patients ensuring they are healthy enough to be eligible for transplant surgery.
"Any transplantation is a major surgery," he said. "It doesn't get talked a whole lot but in any major surgery there is risk. So you have to go in and be the healthiest person as possible and it starts by adhering to your prescription for dialysis and then all the other areas come behind it."
“I say if you’re not healthy enough to endure this operation they’re not going to do it,” Nelson continued. “The key is ownership.”
While changing his license over at the Department of Motor Vehicles in 2013, Nelson was asked if he wanted to register to become an organ donor. He replied yes, after learning more about the process.
“The thought process for me was - the day comes where I’m no longer living on this earth and I don’t need this body anymore and it can be of assistance to somebody else — by all means,” Nelson said.
“Ironically, 10 years later I would be in need of a kidney.”
Nelson’s push to encourage others to become donors comes as thousands of Philadelphia residents are awaiting organ transplants.
“We’re in a very giving community, so since 2008, Gift of Life has led the country in the number of donors in the U.S. and that was true even last year during the pandemic,” said Richard D. Hasz Jr., the organ procurement organization’s vice president of Clinical Services.
“The problem is even with all of that success, there are still a lot of people who are awaiting a transplant. In our area, there is over 5,000 people awaiting transplant and over 100,000 nationally. There’s a need in the community.”
The bulk of the people on the waiting list in Philadelphia are in need of kidney transplants, which include 1,920 African Americans, 1,860 whites and 375 Hispanics, he said.
Gift of Life conducts outreach and education programs with community health centers, community organizations educational institutions and faith-based community raise awareness and provide information on the need for more people to register to become organ donors.
“There’s still a lot of myths and we need to dispel some of those and we also have to let the community know who’s waiting and who you are helping and I think there is a lot of misunderstanding about that as well,” said Hasz, who will become Gift of Life's next president and CEO in January 2022, following the retirement of Howard M. Nathan.
