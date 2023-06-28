Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville

Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Tower Health is selling Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville to Penn Medicine — a welcomed sight for Chester County residents, who have been down two functioning hospitals for over a year.

“​​Tower Health is pleased to have signed a Letter of Intent for Penn Medicine to acquire the former Brandywine Hospital campus. This is a very positive outcome. We wish our colleagues at Penn Medicine great success,” a Tower Health spokesperson said in a written statement Tuesday night.

