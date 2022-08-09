For children in elementary school, regularly getting less than nine hours of sleep per night may hinder their neurocognitive development, according to a study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers and published in the journal Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
The study involved 8,323 children, ages 9 and 10, who were enrolled in a large, long-term study of brain development and children's health. Comparing children who got the recommended amount of sleep for their age - nine to 12 hours a night - with those who slept less, the new research found differences in brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being. Greater mental health problems - such as depression, anxiety and impulsive behavior - were linked to insufficient sleep, as were difficulties with memory, problem-solving and decision-making.
The effects on the children's academic and social lives lasted for at least two years, "suggesting long-lasting consequences of insufficient sleep," the researchers wrote. Not getting enough sleep has been shown to be fairly common among children and teens. For instance, a recently published study from the National Institutes of Health found that 9- to 13-year-olds average just 7 hours and 45 minutes of sleep a night, considerably less than recommended.
To help increase children's sleep time, pediatricians urge parents to make sufficient sleep a family priority and to encourage such things as daytime physical activity, a regular nighttime routine and no screen time for an hour before bedtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.