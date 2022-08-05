Chris Shoemaker holds her daughter, Kaley, as she receives her chemotherapy Feb. 16, 2006 in Roanoke, Va. Kaley, 5, was diagnosed in January 2005 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer. She is in remission, but receives chemotherapy through a port in her chest and regularly flies to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis for treatment. (AP Photo/The Roanoke Times, Jeanna Duerscherl)