Although smoking rates for adults in the US are at their lowest recorded levels, more must be done to stop children from using tobacco, according to a new set of policy statements from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The statements, published Monday, are the association's first tobacco policy update since 2015. They're based on newer science and better reflect how many children now use e-cigarettes as more kid-friendly products have flooded the market.

