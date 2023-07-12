dog import

The proposed updates introduce a new set of requirements for people looking to bring in pets from countries with a high risk for rabies.

For the first time in nearly 70 years, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is proposing a change in how dogs are imported into the United States.

Revisiting guidelines last revised in 1956, the proposed updates introduce a new set of requirements for people looking to bring in pets from countries with a high risk for rabies. The CDC says that dog rabies was eliminated in the United States in 2007, but the virus is still endemic in over 100 countries.

