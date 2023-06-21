Mother holding baby

Texas has joined a growing number of states extending the period in which new moms can qualify for Medicaid insurance after giving birth, offering coverage beyond the required 60 days postpartum to 12 months.

Texas has joined a growing number of states extending the period in which new moms can qualify for Medicaid insurance after giving birth, offering coverage beyond the required 60 days postpartum to 12 months.

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 12, which extends the duration of Medicaid coverage provided postpartum to a full year in that state, according to the office of Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, sponsor of the bill.

CNN 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.