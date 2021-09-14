We all want to get in all the nutrients we need to be healthy. But are we getting too much of some of those nutrients? Nutrients like iron, copper and zinc can cause problems in our body when we ingest too much of them. These nutrients are actually metallic minerals. They can hurt you. They are found in a lot of the foods we eat, the water we drink and the supplements we take to improve our health. But, are they safe?
Too much iron, copper and zinc, which are metals, can produce free radicals that can cause your cells to become cancerous and impair brain functions. Even a healthy person will have problems if they ingest too much iron, copper and zinc.
Your body needs iron, copper and zinc but only in small amounts. Here’s what you should watch out for:
Iron
Unless you have been diagnosed with a medical condition like anemia you are probably getting enough iron in the foods you are eating without taking a supplement.
How much you need:
Birth to 6 months: 0.27 mg
Infants: 7–12 months 11 mg
Children 1–3 years: 7 mg
Children 4–8 years: 10 mg
Children 9–13 years: 8 mg
Teen boys 14–18 years: 11 mg
Teen girls 14–18 years: 15 mg
Adult men 19–50 years: 8 mg
Adult women 19–50 years: 18 mg
Adults 51 years and older: 8 mg
Pregnant women: 27 mg
Breastfeeding teens: 10 mg
Breastfeeding women: 9 mg
In two studies researchers found that adults with high levels of iron in their blood did worse on cognitive test than those with normal levels. They also found that people with high levels of iron in their blood were three times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those with normal levels.
Our body needs iron for growth, development and to make hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body and myoglobin, helps provide oxygen to muscles. Your body also needs iron to make some of your hormones.
Copper
Your body needs copper to stay healthy. Your body uses copper to carry out many important body functions. These functions include making energy, connective tissues and blood vessels. Copper also helps maintain your nervous system, immune system and activates genes. Your body also needs copper for brain development and iron absorption. Your body contains about 75 to 100 mg of copper. Copper is found in all of your cells. Studies show that too much copper and high levels of saturated fat in your diet can affect your brain functions.
Copper is used to treat a copper deficiency and the anemia it may cause. Too little copper (copper deficiency) is very rare. It’s usually diagnosed in people who ingest too much zinc from their diet or supplements, have intestinal bypass surgery or use a feeding tube. A malnourished infant can also have copper deficiency. Copper competes with zinc for entry from your intestines. If you have an increase in zinc it could cause a copper deficiency.
Too much copper in your diet can be fatal. You could get severe toxicity from ingesting large amounts of copper. Copper can build up in your brain, liver and lungs. People who have copper toxicity can become very sick.
Zinc
Too much zinc in your diet can cause nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, diarrhea and headaches. Taking in too much zinc for a long period of time can cause problems such as low copper levels, lower immunity and low levels of HDL cholesterol (your “good” cholesterol). Most of the excess zinc found in our diet comes from supplements. If you take a multivitamin-mineral supplement and eat fortified cereals oysters, pumpkin seeds or products that contain cocoa you may be getting too much zinc. 60% of the total body zinc content is found in skeletal muscle and 30% in bone mass. Adult men need 11 mg and women need 8 mg daily.
Zinc-rich foods:
Red meat and poultry (these are the main sources of zinc for many).
Oysters, crab, lobster and other shellfish (oysters contain more zinc per serving than any other food).
Nuts and legumes.
Wholegrain cereals.
Fortified breakfast cereals.
Dairy products such as cheese.
To insure you get enough iron, copper and zinc you should include a variety of foods in your diet. Supplements are only needed if you have a deficiency that causes you negative health issues. Talk with your doctor before you start taking supplements.
