Just when I thought I could stop thinking about shingles, I read and article that said I was at greater risk for a stroke. I found out I’m at a 31% greater risk to have a stroke for the next 12 years. And that’s if I don’t get shingles again. If I do the clock starts over again. Researchers have suspected that shingles can lead to stroke or coronary heart disease. They have also found that the association between shingles and cardiovascular events is more significant than previously thought.

Another study, of over 200,000 U.S. adults, found that those who’d had shingles were up to 38% more likely to suffer a stroke in the next 12 years, versus those who’d remained shingles-free. The risk of heart disease, which includes heart attack, was up to 25% higher.

If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”

