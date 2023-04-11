Just when I thought I could stop thinking about shingles, I read and article that said I was at greater risk for a stroke. I found out I’m at a 31% greater risk to have a stroke for the next 12 years. And that’s if I don’t get shingles again. If I do the clock starts over again. Researchers have suspected that shingles can lead to stroke or coronary heart disease. They have also found that the association between shingles and cardiovascular events is more significant than previously thought.
Another study, of over 200,000 U.S. adults, found that those who’d had shingles were up to 38% more likely to suffer a stroke in the next 12 years, versus those who’d remained shingles-free. The risk of heart disease, which includes heart attack, was up to 25% higher.
Shingles develop when the varicella zoster virus, which is the same virus, that causes chickenpox. The virus that is hiding in your nerves becomes reactivate at a time when a person’s immune function is reduced. The shingles risk rises as you age because your immune system gradually declines. The virus follows a nerve path that leads out from the spine, travels around one side of your body and surfacing at nerve endings in your skin. The inflamed nerves become extremely painful and the affected skin erupt in clusters of fluid filled blisters that take a while to crust over and heal. Shingles on the face can affect the eye and cause vision loss.
Shingles may cause inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), facial paralysis, or problems with hearing or balance. Shingles can cause an increased in blood clotting in your arteries. The risks of both stroke and heart attack were highest in the first year after the onset of shingles.
Shingles can affect your eyes, ears, nervous system, throat, stomach, lungs and brain. Internal shingles can cause symptoms such as persistent pain, abdominal pain, weakness in facial muscles (Bell’s palsy), hearing loss or pain in the ear (Ramsay Hunt syndrome) and headache.
You can develop shingles internally. With internal shingles, doctors while have to rely on blood test to confirm the presence of internal shingles. If your doctor suspects you have internal shingles, they will use a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) saliva test to check for the presence of viral DNA.
Shingles can cause fatigue. You can also feel fatigued even after the shingles rash has disappeared. Fatigue happens indirectly due to PHN, which is a complication of shingles that involves lingering pain. Many people with PHN experience insomnia.
Symptoms of shingles can include:
A red rash that begins a few days after the pain
Fluid-filled blisters that break open and crust over
Pain, burning or tingling
If you have possible symptoms of shingles, see your physician immediately. A prescription of an antiviral drug such as acyclovir (Zovirax), famciclovir (Fanvir) or valacyclovir (Valtrex) can lessen the severity of shingles and significantly reduce postherpetic neuralgia (PHN).
To help prevent shingles get vaccinated. The shingles vaccine can reduce the shingles risk by an estimate 70%. Vaccinated people who do develop shingles typically experience a milder outbreak and maybe less vulnerable to recurrence than unvaccinated people.
Get the shingles vaccine even if you already had shingles, because you can get the disease more than once. Your risk of shingles and complications increases as you age. You need two doses of the shingles vaccine. Get the second dose two to six months after you get the first dose.
Your risk of spreading shingles is low if your rash is covered. People with shingles should keep the rash covered, not touch or scratch your rash, and wash their hands often to prevent the spread of shingles. The shingles virus can also be spread by direct contact by touching any dressings, sheets or clothes soiled with discharge. Once your rash has developed a crust, you are no longer contagious.
As long as your lesions can be covered, you don’t have to stay home from work or school. If you are a health care workers working with high-risk individuals you should remain home from work until your blisters have scabbed over.
You should avoid prolonged sun exposure if you have shingles. The area of skin affected by the shingles rash is already tender and fragile, so excessive ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure, such as sunshine, can damage your skin.
The shingles vaccine won’t cause shingles. The shingles vaccine contains only a small part of the varicella zoster virus that causes shingles. The shingles vaccine does not contain any live varicella zoster virus.
Medications, such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir, can help treat shingles and severity of the illness. These drugs can help speed up skin healing, reduce pain, and reduce potential complications. These medications are most effective if a person starts taking them as soon as possible after the rash appears.
If you think you could have shingles, you should see a board-certified dermatologist or other health care provider within three days of getting the rash. When you start within three days, treatment can prevent possible complications, such as long lasting nerve pain. Studies show your immune responses to the shingles virus last for up to nine years after immunization. There is no current recommendation for a booster dose of the shingles vaccine. If you develop neurological complications from shingles you should consult a neurologist. They can identify your issues and provide treatment.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.