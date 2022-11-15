According to recent studies, blood pressure changes in midlife can affect your lifetime risk for heart disease and stroke. This study added existing knowledge of blood pressure. Hypertension is the most important modifiable health risk factor for cardiovascular disease. This includes coronary heart disease and stroke. Most people don’t take this silent killer serious, because they usually don’t see or feel the effects of the hypertension, until something catastrophic occurs. There are 78 million Americans with hypertension and 70 million are prehypertension (higher-than-healthy blood pressure levels).
Blood must be carried from your heart to all parts of your body though your arteries. Your blood pressure is the force of the blood pushing against the walls of the arteries. Each time your heart beats, which is about 60-70 times a minute at rest, it pumps out blood into your arteries. Your blood pressure is at its highest when your heart beats, pumping the blood. This is called systolic pressure. When your heart is at rest, between beats, your blood pressure falls. This is the diastolic pressure.
U.S. researchers analyzed data from over 62,000 people whose blood pressure readings were tracked for an average of 14 years. People who kept or lowered their blood pressure to normal levels by age 55 had the lowest lifetime risk for high blood pressure and had a 22% to 41% risk for heart disease. People who had high blood pressure at 55 had a 42% to 69% lifetime risk for high blood pressure. Women generally have higher increases for blood pressure in middle age than men. Women who had high blood pressure by early middle age have a higher lifetime risk for heart disease. Nearly 70% of the men who develop high blood pressure in middle age will experience a cardiovascular event, such as a stroke or heart attack, by age 85.
Your blood pressure changes during the day. Your blood pressure is lowest as you sleep and rises when you get up. It also can rise when you are excited, nervous or active.
Your blood pressure should stay the same when you are sitting or standing still. A normal level should be lower than 120/80. When your level stays higher than 135/90, you have high blood pressure.
Regular blood pressure check-ups are important because many hypertensive people do not experience symptoms. Others may experience symptoms such as headache, nervousness, insomnia, nosebleeds, blurred vision, edema and shortness of breath.
Heredity, obesity, physical or emotional stress, high salt intake, cigarette smoking and excessive use of stimulants such as coffee, tea or drugs can all be contributing factors to high blood pressure.
Lifestyle changes include a modified diet, weight control, exercise, smoking cessation, stress management, and a decrease in sodium intake.
The body only requires 200 mg of sodium (1/10 teaspoon of salt) daily to function properly. The typical American diet ranges between 6,000 and 20,000 mg daily. Sodium intake should range between 500-1,500 mg daily. Excessive amounts of sodium in the diet increase water retention, which in turn increases blood pressure. It has been shown that increases in potassium help to regulate hypertension. However, increasing potassium intake will do very little if your sodium intake is high. If you have high blood pressure and are using medication it is extremely important to follow your doctor’s orders concerning diet and activity. Medication along with lifestyle changes can help improve blood pressure permanently if you follow your doctor’s instructions.
The link between hypertension and obesity has been well established. Blood capillaries are constricted by fat tissue, which causes the heart to work harder to pump blood. Blood pressure returns to normal in many obese people when they lose weight.
Smoking increases blood pressure by limiting the amount of oxygen rich blood circulated throughout the cardiovascular system. The demand for oxygen by the heart causes it to work harder to get the oxygen it requires. Oxygen-rich blood is required to provide vital organs with nutrients needed for the body to function properly. Smoking combined with other risks factors for hypertension will increase the chance of developing heart disease or stroke. Each year many people who smoke die as a result of high blood pressure, which eventually caused a fatal stroke or heart disease.
Stress is an important factor to be considered if you have high blood pressure. People who continually drive themselves and find it hard to relax, who don’t take vacations or who don’t avoid unnecessary stress must learn to do so. There are many ways to deal with stress including meditation, exercise and deep breathing.
If you get a chance, volunteer for a study. These studies can help us predict risk and individualized pre-prevention strategies. This will help us avoid hypertension during middle age or delay it.
