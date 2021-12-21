From Thanksgiving to the Super Bowl is the time to eat, drink and be merry. In most cases it’s a little too much. Both drinking and eating too much can cause health problems. Drinking too much can cause more serious health problems. Women who drink are at an increased health risk that at a lower level of consumption and over fewer years of drinking than men. Fourteen million people in the United States or 1 in every 13 adults abuse alcohol. Alcohol problems are highest among young adults ages 18-29 and lowest among adults ages 65 and older. People who start drinking at an early age greatly increase the chance that they will develop alcohol problems at some point in their lives. Alcohol consumption increases the risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, liver and colon.
Alcohol can be mentally and physically addicting. Alcohol can affect every organ in your body, but varies between individuals. Alcohol has also been linked to depression, anxiety, weight and body composition, liver damage, memory deficits and developing Alzheimer’s disease.
The biggest reason alcohol hits women faster and harder is the enzyme dehydrogenase. Women have far less of this enzyme. This is important, because this enzyme is responsible for breaking down alcohol and ridding it from your systems before it enters your bloodstream. Because women have less of this enzyme, more alcohol gets through and enters the blood as purer alcohol. This will cause women to get drunk faster and easier.
Moderate alcohol consumption is defined as one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men. According to the CDC in the United States, a standard drink contains 0.6 ounces (14.0 grams or 1.2 tablespoons) of pure alcohol. Generally, this amount of pure alcohol is found in:
12 ounces of beer (5% alcohol content)
8 ounces of malt liquor (7% alcohol content)
5 ounces of wine (12% alcohol content)
1.5 ounces of 80-proof (40% alcohol content) distilled spirits or liquor (e.g., gin, rum, vodka, whiskey)
There is no single treatment for alcohol abuse. Many alcoholism treatment specialists suggest the following steps to help an alcoholic get treatment:
Stop all “cover-ups.” Family members often make excuses to others or try to protect the alcoholic from the results of his or her drinking. It is important to stop covering for the alcoholic so that he or she experiences the full consequences of drinking.
Time your intervention. The best time to talk to the drinker is shortly after an alcohol-related problem has occurred — like a serious family argument or an accident. Choose a time when he or she is sober, both of you are fairly calm, and you have a chance to talk in private.
Be specific. Tell the family member that you are worried about his or her drinking. Use examples of the ways in which the drinking has caused problems, including the most recent incident.
State the results. Explain to the drinker what you will do if he or she doesn’t go for help — not to punish the drinker, but to protect yourself from his or her problems. What you say may range from refusing to go with the person to any social activity where alcohol will be served, to moving out of the house. Do not make any threats you are not prepared to carry out.
Get help. Gather information in advance about treatment options in your community. If the person is willing to get help, call immediately for an appointment with a treatment counselor. Offer to go with the family member on the first visit to a treatment program and/or an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Call on a friend. If the family member still refuses to get help, ask a friend to talk with him or her using the steps just described. A friend who is a recovering alcoholic may be particularly persuasive, but any person who is caring and nonjudgmental may help. The intervention of more than one person, more than one time, is often necessary to coax an alcoholic to seek help.
Find strength in numbers. With the help of a health care professional, some families join with other relatives and friends to confront an alcoholic as a group. This approach should only be tried under the guidance of a health care professional that is experienced in this kind of group intervention.
Get support. It is important to remember that you are not alone. Support groups offered in most communities include Al-Anon, which holds regular meetings for spouses and other significant adults in an alcoholic’s life, and Alateen, which is geared to children of alcoholics. These groups help family members understand that they are not responsible for an alcoholic’s drinking and that they need to take steps to take care of themselves, regardless of whether the alcoholic family member chooses to get help.
There are a lot of health risks we have to work around. Drinking alcohol is at least a modifiable risk factor, one that you can control. Talk to your doctor. Maybe even bring along a copy of this article.
Treatment for alcoholism
