We all get our cholesterol check to find out where our cholesterol numbers are. Our doctor usually tells us if our total cholesterol, LDL (bad cholesterol) and HDL (good cholesterol) are in the healthy range. Researchers have found that there’s more to cholesterol than just numbers. Based on the latest research the size of your cholesterol particles, not simply how much cholesterol we have, will determine our cardiovascular health.
Cholesterol is a soft, yellowish, waxy material. It’s found in every cell in our body and it’s essential for our cells to function properly. Cholesterol comes from two sources, your food and your body. Your body makes all the cholesterol you need.
Your LDLs have always been regarded as the more dangerous form of cholesterol even though it’s needed by your body functions such as helping to form cell membranes. High levels of LDLs have been associated with a greater risk for heart disease. LDL‘s particle size is a greater concern than either total cholesterol, or LDL levels. Some particles are small, dense and dangerous because it easily can infiltrate artery walls. This can create a plaque buildup in your arteries. This can increase your risk of stroke and heart attack. If you have predominance for small LDL particles, it puts you in the category of people with a B cholesterol pattern. The other type is A LDL cholesterol pattern. They are large and buoyant. The particles are so big they can’t work their way into your blood vessel walls. The A pattern can protect you against heart disease and stroke.
Two people with the same overall LDL levels can have a totally different risk for heart disease depending on whether small or large LDL particles are predominant. In a recent study they found that having an LDL level of 130-mg/dL deciliter to 160 mg/dL would have a moderate risk for heart disease. If 75% of your LDL particles are small and dense your risk of heart attack is far greater than if 75% of your LDL particles were large and buoyant particles.
You need to a blood test find out your particle size to get a clearer picture of the risk for cardiovascular disease. It has different names, but often is called a vertical auto profile (VAP). The VAP test is covered by most insurance and Medicare. You need to repeat the testing two to three times a month after starting treatment in order to confirm that the treatment is working.
To get the most out of your cholesterol screening it is important that you understand there are a few things that can affect the accuracy of your test.
Your position before you take your test will affect your levels. You should sit down before you take your test. Prolonged standing prior to the test can elevates total cholesterol levels an average of 10%. You should be seated at least 5 to 15 minutes before having your blood drawn.
Don’t do strenuous exercise for 24 hours because exercise will elevate your HDLs. This will cause an artificially elevated HDL level in your test results.
Alcoholic beverages will elevate HDL, cholesterol and triglycerides, giving you inaccurate test results. To be safe you should not drink alcoholic beverages 24 hours before you take your test.
You don’t have to fast before you take your test and you don’t want to change your diet. The object of your cholesterol test is to test typical cholesterol levels. Changing your diet before the test will not give a true indication of your normal levels.
Pregnancy can also elevate your cholesterol levels, especially after the first trimester. Doctors can’t tell you not have a baby, but they suggest holding off on having a cholesterol test until three months after giving birth.
The good news is that by taking steps to lower your total cholesterol, they are the same steps to enlarge your cholesterol particle size. Diet and exercise are the key.
Diet is the single most important factor, which can help lower your cholesterol level. Cholesterol is found in meats, dairy products and some vegetable oils high in saturated fat. Foods labeled “no cholesterol” aren’t necessarily healthy, and may still be loaded with saturated fat. Saturated fat has more affect on your blood cholesterol then the amount of cholesterol you take in. Read labels and limit your saturated fat intake to 14 grams daily. If you lower your cholesterol level 2%, you lower your risk of a heart attack by 30%.
Exercise is another key. If you’ve never exercised before, find a beginner exercise group. A professional can help you get started. If you want to give it a try on your own, start a walking program. Walk every other day. Do calisthenic exercises on the day you don’t walk. Do at least one exercise for each body part. Start your program slowly and be consistent. Keep a diary to keep track of your progress. After a few months, you may want to get into weight training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.