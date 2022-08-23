Did you know if you plug up your nose, food wouldn’t taste the same because you can’t smell it? Almost 16 million Americans suffer from a severe-to-total loss of their sense of smell. By age 65 about half of us will have a reduced sense of smell.
The average adult can detect about 10,000 to 30,000 distinct odors. Your nasal membrane is lined with cellular receptors that match the shape of different scent molecules. These molecules bind to cell walls at the top of the nose, where they trigger the release of neurochemicals. These, in turn will generate nerve signals that stimulate the part of your brain that identify different scents.
There are a number of causes for our loss of smell. This can include tobacco products, diabetes, vitamin deficiencies, cholesterol-lowering statins, antihypertensive drugs and now COVID-19.
Recent studies have shown that people with a diminished sense of smell also suffered from chronic depression and anxiety disorder. The reason for this cause and affect doesn’t have a lot of scientific information to support a good finding.
Most doctors use alcohol pads to test for diminished sense of smell. Doctors will take an alcohol pad and hold it beneath the patient’s chin. If you can smell the alcohol your sense of smell is good. If you can only smell the alcohol when the pad is raised closer to your nose you have a diminished sense of smell. You can do this test at home.
I found a more enjoyable self-test using ice cream. I want you to put vanilla ice cream in one bowl and chocolate ice cream in another. Close your eyes and move the bowls around so that you don’t know which bowl is which. With your eyes still closed taste a spoonful from each bowl. Your taste is determined by smell, if you can’t tell them apart it indicates that you have a problem with your olfactory system.
Your olfactory system is the structures that serve your sense of smell. Your system consists of your nose and the nasal cavities, which in their upper parts support the olfactory mucous membrane for your perception of smell and in their lower parts act as respiratory passages.
Lately COVID-19 has been in the news as a virus that can cause you to lose your sense of smell. Science has found that the virus indirectly decreases action of your olfactory receptors, which detect the molecules associated with odors. According to a study COVID-19 appears to cause longer-lasting disruption that could prevent healing of olfactory receptor transcription even after the virus has cleared your body.
If you’ve lost your sense of smell or sense of taste after a COVID-19 infection and it hasn’t returned in a few weeks or months you should schedule an appointment with your primary care physician or an ear, nose and throat specialist (ENT). Current estimates indicate that 20% of people with COVID-19 will experience some alteration of their sense of taste and smell. Your loss of sense of smell may act as the “canary in the coal mine,” which may be providing you with early signals that the COVID-19 virus is damaging brain tissue before other symptoms start. Researchers have discovered that COVID-19 infected people can lose their sense of taste and not have any other COVID symptoms.
There is hope. Because of COVID-19 more research is being conducted to gain more knowledge about the lost of your sense of smell. Before you start any treatment talk to your primary care doctor. The Internet is not the best source for your initial information. Information should be backed up with good research backed up with other good research.
“Sniff therapy” is a homeopathic treatment that is widely used now. This therapy has you expose yourself to the same scent 20 to 50 times a day for several weeks. It’s believed to increase your scent receptors and help you regain your ability to smell that particular scent.
“Sniff therapy” is similar to “smell retraining therapy” (SRT). SRT is believed to work because of our body’s ability for smell nerves to regrow while encouraging improved brain connectivity. You should not become discouraged. This process can take time before you start to smell anything.
Some COVID survivors still haven’t recovered their sense of smell after a couple of years. Some COVID survivors have a damaged sense of smell. Odors are now warped. Unpleasant scents have taken the place of normally pleasant odors. The problem with losing your smell is it leaves people vulnerable to dangers such as food poisoning and fire.
Nobody has a good handle on this condition. Science is looking at this very closely. They will find something. I just don’t know when.
