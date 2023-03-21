No one wants to take a colonoscopy because of the horror stories they’ve heard about the prep. Most people will say that a colonoscopy is not bad, but the prep is really bad. I know it because I’ve gone through it. I had to drink a gallon of chalky fluid. It’s daunting but it is a crucial part of your colonoscopy. I’ve heard the prep described as “cruel and unusual punishment.” The prep is a crucial part of your procedure because your intestines have to be thoroughly clean. Doctors can miss a pre-cancerous polyp during the colonoscopy because they didn’t see it if your colon is not clean.
Some doctors have recommended a saline-based laxative that includes sodium phosphate (NaP) as a primary osmotic agent and other mineral salts such as potassium and magnesium. These formulas offer an alternative to drinking your colonoscopy prep because they come in tablet form. You still have to consume them with liquids. You also have to take in some cases about 32 pills. They’re working on developing an option that has fewer pills. Some people have had good results taking an over-the-counter laxative along with 64 ounces of a sports drink. Some people split the preparation. They take half the preparation the night before and half the next morning five hours before their colonoscopy. Most doctors have a method that they like and will recommend it but if you’ve tried the preparation before and you didn’t like it, ask your doctor for more options.
The goal of your preparation is to induce diarrhea to clean out your intestines. What ever prep you use plan on a lot of time in your bathroom. To make the process as comfortable as possible is it good idea to buy soft toilet tissue. Some preparations will require you to fast the day before your procedure by consuming a clear liquid diet that doesn’t contain any red or purple coloring.
If you think you can avoid the preparation by having a virtual colonoscopy that uses a CT scan, you’re out of luck. A virtual colonoscopy still requires a clean intestinal track. Research at the Mayo Clinic has come up with a new technique that requires only four tablets before a virtual colonoscopy. Researchers have also developed a preparation that involves putting a contrasting dye into low fiber in your foods for two days before the test. That contrasting agent makes fecal matter stand out, making it easier to remove that part of the image from your scan results. The drawback to a virtual colonoscopy is that if a polyp is found you still need to have a colonoscopy.
Other alternatives to colonoscopies include sigmoidoscopy, which is a less invasive form of colonoscopy and stool sample testing.
Recent studies have found that using current screening guidelines that one and ten malignancies were missed. People with a family history of colon polyps or a first-degree relative, parent, sibling or child with polyps, at any age should talk to their doctor about getting screened more often than the current recommendation of every five years beginning at age 40.
People with a normal colonoscopy usually receive one every 10 years. If you are 50 and have never had a colonoscopy you should get a colonoscopy. If you’re between 76 and 85, talk to your doctor about how often you should be screened. People with an inherited condition called familial adenomatous polyposis have an extremely high risk of colon cancer or if they have close relatives that have had colon cancer should also have a colonoscopy every one to two years beginning at age 20-25.
Most polyps cause no symptoms. Most people won’t know they have polyps until they have a colonoscopy. Because of this, it’s important to keep up with your colon cancer screening. The doctor performing your colonoscopy can’t tell if a colon polyp is precancerous or cancerous until it’s removed and examined under a microscope.
If you have a polyp that is cancerous, your doctor will also biopsy nearby lymph nodes to determine if the cancer has spread or metastasized to other areas of your body. Your doctor may recommend radiation, chemotherapy or other therapies.
Research shows that stool DNA tests are effective at detecting colon cancer and polyps that could become cancerous. If you have a positive stool test you need a colonoscopy to examine the inside of your colon for polyps and cancer.
Things you should avoid before your colonoscopy are foods like nuts, seeds and high-fiber cereals. You also want to avoid granola, coconut, dried fruit and fresh fruit with the skin on, like apples and pears, or fruit with seeds, like strawberries and raspberries because they are hard to get out of your system.
Your colon is not clean enough if the morning of your exam you are still passing brown liquid with solid material mixed in it. You should contact your doctor’s office if your colon is not clean. Passing mostly clear or only a light color, including yellow liquids, it’s a sign your colon is clean enough for an accurate examination.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.