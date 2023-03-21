endoscope

An endoscopist with an endoscope in his hands. — File Photo

No one wants to take a colonoscopy because of the horror stories they’ve heard about the prep. Most people will say that a colonoscopy is not bad, but the prep is really bad. I know it because I’ve gone through it. I had to drink a gallon of chalky fluid. It’s daunting but it is a crucial part of your colonoscopy. I’ve heard the prep described as “cruel and unusual punishment.” The prep is a crucial part of your procedure because your intestines have to be thoroughly clean. Doctors can miss a pre-cancerous polyp during the colonoscopy because they didn’t see it if your colon is not clean.

Some doctors have recommended a saline-based laxative that includes sodium phosphate (NaP) as a primary osmotic agent and other mineral salts such as potassium and magnesium. These formulas offer an alternative to drinking your colonoscopy prep because they come in tablet form. You still have to consume them with liquids. You also have to take in some cases about 32 pills. They’re working on developing an option that has fewer pills. Some people have had good results taking an over-the-counter laxative along with 64 ounces of a sports drink. Some people split the preparation. They take half the preparation the night before and half the next morning five hours before their colonoscopy. Most doctors have a method that they like and will recommend it but if you’ve tried the preparation before and you didn’t like it, ask your doctor for more options.

If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”

