Most people who have had a colonoscopy during which a high-risk potentially cancerous polyp was removed may not need another colonoscopy for three to five years according to the doctors I’ve talked to. These guidelines were established after years of follow up studies of visits of people that had polyps removed during a colonoscopy. This study was published online in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
In another study a German cancer Research Center did a study of 2,500 people who had a cancerous polyp removed and compared them with nearly 1,800 people without cancerous polyps. They found that a three-year screening was very helpful in identifying new cancerous polyps. These findings were true for men, women, young and old. If a new polyp is not found during a follow-up you could go to a five-year period.
People with a normal colonoscopy could receive one every 10 years. If you are 50 and have never had a colonoscopy you should get a colonoscopy. If you’re between 76 and 85, talk to your doctor about how often you should be screened. People with an inherited condition called familial adenomatous polyposis have an extremely high risk of colon cancer or if they have a close relatives that has had colon cancer should also have a colonoscopy every one to two years beginning at age 20-25.
The recurrence of a colon polyp was 13.8% within one year, and 60% within three years. Advanced polyps were 2.5% and 31% within one and three years. Polyps are common in American adults and most colon polyps are harmless. Some polyps could develop into colon cancer. Most colon cancers start as polyps but only 5-10% of all polyps will become cancerous.
Most polyps cause no symptoms. Most people won’t know they have polyps until they have a colonoscopy. Because of this, it’s important to keep up with colon cancer screening. The doctor performing your colonoscopy can’t tell if a colon polyp is precancerous or cancerous until it’s removed and examined under a microscope.
If you have a polyp that is cancerous, your doctor will also biopsy nearby lymph nodes to determine if the cancer has spread or metastasized to other areas of your body. Your doctor may recommend radiation, chemotherapy or other therapies.
Research shows that a stool DNA tests are effective at detecting colon cancer and polyps that could become cancerous. If you have a positive stool test you need a colonoscopy to examine the inside of your colon for polyps and cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society the following are the symptoms for colorectal cancer:
A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days
A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that’s not relieved by having one
Rectal bleeding with bright red blood
Blood in the stool, which might make the stool look dark brown or black
Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain
Weakness and fatigue
Unintended weight loss
There are a number of lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer. They include getting screened, good nutrition, exercise, sleep, not smoking, not drinking alcohol and reducing your stress level.
Get screened
Get screened starting at age 40. If you are at high risk talk to your doctor about getting screened even earlier. You can also get an annual fecal occult blood test (FOBT). This test can detect hidden blood in the stool, which can signal cancer. Whenever a polyp is discovered you should get a colonoscopy every three years. Before scheduling a colonoscopy ask your doctor for their adenoma detection rate (ADR). Choose a doctor with an ADR of at least 20%. Remember that means that doctor will only find polyps in one in five people.
Nutrition
The average diet should consist of 15% fat, 20% protein and 65% complex carbohydrates. Saturated fats should make up less than 10% of your total fat intake. The body needs carbohydrates, fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water to be healthy. Make sure you consume between 12 to 15 calories per pound of body weight daily.
Exercise
You need at least 30 minutes of exercise everyday. A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. Start with two or three different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise one to three times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least eight repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy. Don’t forget the cardio conditioning.
Stress
Stress can increase the risk for coronary heart disease, hypertension, eating disorders, ulcers, diabetes, asthma, migraine headaches, sleep disorders, depression, chronic fatigue and colorectal cancer. There are books and pamphlets, which explain how to practice techniques of dealing with stress. These include breathing techniques for relaxation, meditation, progressive muscle relaxation and autogenic training, which is a form of self-suggestion.
Sleep
We all need at least eight hours or more of sleep daily. Sleep helps to give your body a better advantage to fight off illness even cancer. To find out what you need keep a diary of your sleeping habits. Record the time you go to bed, the time you wake-up, the total hours you sleep, your mental and physical state during the day; any naps and what you ate or drank before bed. After a few weeks review your diary. You should be able to get a good idea of what helps or hinders you from getting the sleep you need.
Smoking and drinking
Smoking and drinking are two of the cultural habits that make for a very dangerous mix. Ninety-five percent of people who consume alcohol smoke cigarettes, which is three times higher than the general population. Colorectal cancer is 41% more common among women who consume three or more drinks daily than among non-drinkers. Colorectal cancer is 33% to 51% more common among women that smoked more than 20 years. Smoking and drinking contributes to the development of a number of cancers including colorectal cancer. To reduce your risk don’t smoke or live in a smoke environment.
