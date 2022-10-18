I developed shingles in February. It is now October and I am still feeling the affects of shingles. I don’t have the rash. It went away completely in August. I still have pain. I am a little disappointed with my doctors because none of them gave me any idea of what I was in for when I developed shingles. Most of my education about shingles came from me doing shingle articles, Facebook and my friends. My doctors still haven’t given me information that puts my mind at ease. Information is the key to coping with an illness.
This is chapter II of my experience with shingles:
Women have an unfortunate distinction of being more susceptible to men to this painful skin disease caused by the herpes zoster virus that causes shingles. It has been long considered a once in a lifetime of affliction. A Mayo Clinic study revealed that more than 5% of the suffers experience a second bout within a year. Women have a recurrence of 60%.
Shingles develop when the varicella zoster virus, which is the same virus, that causes chickenpox. The virus that is hiding in your nerves becomes reactivate at a time when a person’s immune function is reduced. The shingles risk rises as you age because your immune system gradually declines. The virus follows a nerve path that leads out from the spine, travels around one side of your body and surfacing at nerve endings in your skin. The inflamed nerve become extremely painful and the affected skin erupt in clusters of fluid filled blisters that take a while to crust over and heal. Shingles on the face can affect the eye and cause vision loss.
As bad as shingles can be an even scarier thread is a complication called postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) that develops in about 20% of the shingles patients. PHN is characterized by intense nerve pain that lingers for months are even years after the blisters themselves of healed. This burning stabbing sensation of PHN can be so severe that even the feeling of clothing or breeze against your skin can be unbearable. If you suffer from PHN you will often experience depression, isolation and concentration problems.
For prevention get vaccinated. The shingles vaccine can reduce the shingles risk by an estimate of 55% to 70%. Vaccinated people who do develop shingles typically experience a milder outbreak and maybe less vulnerable to recurrence than unvaccinated people.
The first sign of shingles usually is the tingling, burning itching sensation on the skin, most often on one side of your torso. Shingles can develop anywhere. This follows within a few days with red, blotchy rash that later turn to blisters. Some people also develop a headache or fever. My Symptoms started a month before I saw a rash. I got raised bumps but no itch. I did get pain. That’s what sent me to Urgent Care. Urgent Care said there was nothing they could do. I then went to the ER. They diagnosed my shingles.
Symptoms of shingles can include:
A red rash that begins a few days after the pain.
Fluid-filled blisters that break open and crust over
Itching
Pain, burning or tingling
Sensitivity to touch
If you have possible symptoms of shingles see your physician immediately. A prescription of an antiviral drug such as acyclovir (Zovirax), famciclovir (Fanvir) or valacyclovir (Valtrex) can lessen the severity of shingles and significantly reduce PHN. Even though I was diagnosed with shingles in the ER, they didn’t prescribe any antiviral drugs. I called my doctor on Monday and he didn’t prescribe any antiviral drugs either.
Pain was my biggest problem. It never stopped. The first pain management prescribed by my doctor was an over the counter drug that did nothing for pain that is cause by nerve issues. Finally I was given a prescription that should reduce my pain. Unfortunately they didn’t prescribe a high enough dose. They finally got the dose right. They also prescribed over the counter pain patches. The patches had no effect on the pain.
Topical and oral PHN medications can have potentially serious side effects. It’s important that you work closely with your doctor when using pain management drugs.
There is no cure for shingles, but treatment can help ease your symptoms until the condition improves. In many cases, shingles gets better within around two to four weeks. My shingles experience lasted for months. After nine months I still have problems.
Your risk of spreading the shingles virus is low if your rash is covered. You should keep the rash covered, don’t touch or scratch the rash and wash your hands often to prevent the spread. Once your rash has developed a crust, you are no longer contagious.
Standards of care dictate that your providers once diagnosed with shingles based on the history of pain on one side of your body, along with the telltale rash and blisters they should start treating you for shingles. Your health care provider may also take a tissue sample or culture of the blisters to send to the lab. This didn’t happen. I’m still waiting for answers.
