We all get mad at others, events and even at ourselves. In small doses anger can be a helpful emotion. If you have frequent or intense anger it can strain our hearts, cause a stroke, cause digestive disorders, muscle tension, breathing issues, unleash harmful stress hormones and ruin your relationship.
If your anger involves the repeated behavior, which is grossly out of proportion to the situation you will need help. Road rage, domestic abuse, throwing or breaking objects or other temper tantrums may be signs of intermittent explosive disorder. We see this every day in our community.
Symptoms of lack of control of your anger:
Fits of rage
Increased energy
Irritability
Sudden episodes of impulsive behavior
Racing thoughts
Tingling
Tremors
Palpitations
Chest tightness
Temper tantrums
Heated arguments
Tirades
Slapping, shoving or pushing others
Shouting
Physical fights and property damage
Threatening or assaulting
Here are a few things you can do get a handle on your anger:
Interrupt the feeling. Distract yourself with activities that you enjoy (taking a walk, gardening or working out). You can also cover your face with your hands to block stimuli, next breathe deeply, inhaling through your nose and exhaling through your mouth.
Explode alone. When you unload on others it will make them resentful. You should go somewhere private to scream or hit a pillow. You can also go sit in your car and scream. Don’t drive anywhere. Driving while angry is distracted driving.
Channel your anger constructively. Channeling your anger means redirect it to something worthwhile. Channel your anger into productive actions. Look for what you can change in the situation. Focus on only what really matters. Use your anger as motivation. Write out all the angry thoughts and feelings. Relax and reset.
Explore anger’s root. It’s recommended that you keep a journal about the times you become angry. Identify the things that trigger your reactions. If you’re reacting the same way in similar situations, you perceive those situations as threats. If you often feel that other people fall short, you need to lower your expectations. Don’t dwell on the past. Dwelling on the past wastes energy better spent on activities that help you feel better.
Think before you speak. In the heat of the moment most people will say something they’ll later regret. You should take a moment to collect your thoughts before you say anything. Try to allow others involved in the situation to do the same.
Take a timeout. Give yourself a short break during times of the day that are stressful for you. Those few moments of quiet time will help you feel better prepared to handle the stress.
Be forgiving. Forgiveness can be a powerful tool. Don’t allow anger and other negative feelings crowd out your positive feelings.
Sit down. Your brain interprets a seated or reclining position as safe and relaxing. This position interrupts the flow of anger enhancing adrenaline. If you both sit down it will cool the anger even faster.
Never go to bed angry. Research proves that old Bible advise is right. A recent study found that going to bed after having negative emotions appears to reinforce them. You should try to resolve disagreements before bedtime.
Become an observer. The time you feel anger taking over, step back and view the situation from a distance. Then project what could happen if you don’t lower your anger level.
Get more sleep. Develop good sleep hygiene. Poor sleeping habits significantly affect our emotions, how we control them, and our overall mental well-being. We should get around 8.5 hours of sleep per night.
Compromise. Identify when to concede ground and when to push for a good outcome.
Have a plan. Before your temper flares know what you are going to do. Put your learned relaxation skills to work. Listen to music, write in a journal or do a few yoga poses. Do whatever it takes to encourage your relaxation.
Laughing and humor. Laughing can help diffuse the tension. Humor can lighten up the moment. Try to avoid sarcasm. Sarcasm can hurt feelings and make things worse.
Exercise. Being physical can help reduce stress that can cause you to become angry. If you feel your anger is escalating, go for a fast walk or run.
If you feel you need help talk to your primary care physician (PCP). Your PCP may recommend one or more diagnostic tests and procedures as part of an evaluation. You should try to eliminate physical conditions or other mental health issues that may be causing the symptoms. Your PCP can help you find a psychiatrist that specializes in the branch of medicine concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness. There is no cure for anger but you can gain control over behavior with treatment. There are inpatient treatment programs you can use for treatment. There’s no single treatment that’s works best for anger management.
