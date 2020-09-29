Steve Jobs, John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsberg died from complications of pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is not just for the rich and famous. It can happen to anyone. Your pancreas is a small gland that produces hormones such as insulin. This insulin helps to regulate your glucose levels. Your pancreas also produces proteins called enzymes that help your body digest food. These protein enzymes combine with bile produced in the liver to digest food. The pancreas is about six inches long and is shaped a tadpole. The pancreas extends across your abdomen, behind your stomach and in front of your spine. Each year more than 55,000 Americans are diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas.
Cancer of the pancreas is caused when mutated cells grow out of control. About 90% of pancreatic cancers are ductal adenocarcinoma, which starts in the exocrine cells that line the ducts of the pancreas. Ducts are the tiny tubes that fluids pass through and where your enzymes are produced. Pancreatic cancer can also start in your endocrine cells, where hormones are produced which result in pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNET).
Pancreatic cancer can start as a cyst. Most pancreatic cysts are benign. About 20% become malignant. A cyst is usually detected when CT or other scans are performed for other reasons. After a positive scan additional test can help to determine whether surgery is needed. If you have a cyst and/or a strong family history of pancreatic cancer you should have a regular imaging test.
Symptoms of pancreatic cancer include jaundice, or a yellowing of your skin and the whites of your eyes. This is caused by an excess of bilirubin which is a dark, yellow-brown substance made by your liver. Sudden weight loss is also a common sign of pancreatic cancer. Other symptoms of pancreatic cancer include:
• Dark-colored urine
• Itchy skin
• Digestive problems, including abnormal stools, nausea or vomiting
• Pain in the upper abdomen, which may extend to the back
• Nausea
• Appetite loss
• Swollen gallbladder (usually found by a doctor during a physical exam)
• Blood clots
• Diabetes
To reduce your risk for pancreatic cancer you should pamper your pancreas. Below is a list of issues you should address:
• Treat gallstones. Gallstones can block the duct that carries bile and your pancreatic enzymes to your digestive system. These secretions back up into the pancreas and can cause cellular damage creating a cyst. Symptoms for gallstones include pain in the upper middle or right part of your abdomen, nausea and/or vomiting. Surgery may be needed to remove gallstones or the gallbladder.
• Limit your intake of alcohol. Alcohol can damage your liver and in turn affect your pancreas. Binge drinking is the worst. Excessive drinking is having more than two drinks a day for men and more than one drink for women.
• Understand your medication. Medications such as antibiotics, corticosteroids, and diuretics can in some cases affect your pancreas. Check with your doctor if you have any adverse affects after taking a medication.
• Don’t smoke. Only 25% of the American population smokes, but their deadly habit can do harm or even kill the other 75%. If you are around someone who smokes you are smoking too. Cigarettes, cigars or any tobacco product is perhaps the only legal product whose advertised and intended use will harm the body and cause cancer.
• Fix your diet. The body needs carbohydrates, fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water to be healthy. Without proper nutrition optimal health cannot be attained. Carbohydrates, fats and protein supply energy (calories) necessary for work and normal body functions. Vitamins, minerals, fiber and water do not have caloric value but are still necessary for normal body functions. The average diet should consist of 15% fat, 20% protein and 65% complex carbohydrates. Saturated fats should make up less than 10% of your total fat intake.
• Reduce your body fat percentage with exercise. You don’t want to just loose weight you want to reduce body fat. You should have more bone and muscle than body fat. A complete workout should include exercises for each body part. This will include the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, biceps, forearm, thighs, calves and your abdominals (midsection). Start with 2 or 3 different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to 8-12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise 1-3 times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least 8 repetitions for a set the weight is too heavy. You also need to do aerobic exercise. Doing aerobic exercises for up to twenty minutes will work the heart, lungs and circulatory system. You don’t start to burn body fat until you’re about 20-25 minutes into the workout. To burn significant amounts of body fat you should perform between 45 and 60 minutes of aerobic. If you’re not already working out it may take you several weeks to reach this goal. You should start with between 5 to 20 minutes of aerobic activity at a moderate pace. As your body becomes stronger you want to increase your time and intensity (effort level) gradually.
• Know your family medical history. Check to see if your family genes include a mutations in the gene PRSS1 (familial pancreatitis), a mutations in the gene NF1 (neurofibromatosis, type 1) a mutations in the gene BRCA2 (hereditary breast and ovarian cancer syndrome) or a mutations in the gene p16 (familial melanoma). Talk with your doctor if you have mutation of any of these genes.
• Control your diabetes. There is no cure for diabetes, but it can be controlled. Most type 2 diabetes con not only be controlled, it can be prevented and reversed. There are a number of areas that are under your control. These control factors include nutrition, fitness, sleep, stress reduction, good medical care, not smoking and controlling your environment. Educating yourself about diabetes and your control factors are necessary to better control your diabetes.
You can fight pancreatic cancer with a checkup and a check to The American Cancer Society.
