Bedbugs can be called vampires. They live solely on blood. They are dormant during the day and come out at night to feed. But keeping the light on at night will not stop them from biting you. They are small, oval, brownish insects that live on the blood of humans and animals. Adult bedbugs have flat bodies that are about the size of an apple seed. After they have fed on blood their bodies will swell and turn a reddish color. bedbugs cannot fly. The female can lay hundreds of eggs. The eggs are about the size of a speck of dust. Immature bedbugs are called nymphs. Nymphs are smaller than the adult. They are translucent yellowish white in color. If they haven’t sucked blood recently they may be impossible to see with the naked eye. Immature bedbugs shed their skins five times before they reach maturity and require a meal of blood before each shedding. With the right feeding the bedbugs can develop fully in a month and produce three or more generations per year. Having them in your home is not a sign of dirtiness. You can find them in immaculate homes and the best hotel rooms. Bedbugs can be found in all 50 states and our territories. There are over 90 known species of bedbugs. Bedbugs can suck seven times their weight in blood. Bedbugs can withstand temperatures from freezing to 120 F.
Bedbugs can be just as dangerous as their sinister cousin, the triatomine, or “kissing” bug. A study done at Penn Medicine in the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Biostatistics demonstrated that bedbugs, like the triatomines, could transmit Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite that causes Chagas disease, one of the most prevalent and deadly diseases in the Americas. There are more people being infected in the United States with T. cruzi now than ever before. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that the number of Chagas disease cases in the U.S. today could be as high as 300,000. Bedbugs will commonly cause skin rash and large weeping blisters.
Bedbugs feed by piercing your skin and withdrawing blood through an elongated beak. They feed from three to 10 minutes, become engorged and crawl away. Their bites are usually painless, but can later become itchy welts. Bedbug will bite any part of your body.
No one wants to acknowledge they have bedbugs and may attribute the itching and welts to other causes. Most people don’t admit they have bedbugs until they find and identify the bugs themselves.
Scientist believe the recent increase in bedbugs in the United States is due to more travel, lack of knowledge about preventing infestations, increased resistance of bedbugs to pesticides, and ineffective pest control practices.
Tips to protect you from a bedbug infestation:
If you purchase secondhand clothing, keep them sealed in a plastic bag until you wash them in hot water. Then you should dry them in your dryer on high.
If you acquire used furniture you should paint or seal it before you use it. You have to remember bedbugs are tiny and can hide even in screw holes.
If you find bedbugs in your home, have a professional treat your home. You should then vacuum your whole home thoroughly. Then put the vacuum bay outside your house. Continue to check your home until you find no evidence of bedbugs.
Cover your mattress and box spring in dust mite-proof encasements to create a barrier between you and any potential bedbugs.
About once a week, wash your bed linens at the highest temperature. The heat can help kill bedbugs and their eggs.
Reduce clutter in your home to reduce hiding places for bedbugs.
If you use an outside laundry facility, you should transport your laundry in a plastic bag. Remove your laundry from dryer directly into a new bag and fold at home.
You must remember, that a bedbug infestation can develop in an office, classroom and even a department store. These sites can serve as transfer hubs for bedbugs to hitch a ride to your house. Change your outside clothing when you get home.
When traveling, store your clothing in plastic bags. Check your room before you settle into it. If you find evidence of bedbugs leave, don’t unpack and if possible, change hotels. Keep your clothing in your plastic bags during your trip. Vacuum out your suitcases. Bedbugs can attach themselves to your luggage and can live up to a week with no blood.
Check your pets. They can feed on your pets, too.
I want you to “sleep tight but don’t let the bedbugs bite.”
