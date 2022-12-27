When it comes to men sex lives we hear a lot about erectile dysfunction (ED). There is another condition premature ejaculation (PE) that affects even more men according to recent research. While PE has traditionally been considered a man’s problem a recent study found that it could also distress his sexual partner. Almost a quarter of the women reported that it has led to relationship breakup, largely because the man was so focused on their own sexual performance that they neglected their partners.
What’s normal? Studies show that most men ejaculate after about five minutes of sexual intercourse. Most men will occasionally finish more quickly than they would like. After a long period of time, abstinence or from excitement of being with a new partner can cause PE. It’s also PE when the man ejaculates within a minute of penetration or because penetration occurs. It’s PE when a man is unable to delay even when he tries. Even the frustration by the inability to last longer can cause PE. As long as men and their partner are satisfied with their sex lives there’s nothing to worry about. PE causes men to struggle with a sense of failure and inadequacy.
Most men will not admit to sexual problems even to their doctors. Most doctors often don’t ask about PE. If you have PE and you’re bothered by it you should tell your doctor. PE can always be treated. Some men just need help coping with the anxiety. Others have unrealistic expectations about what is normal. Some men will have a lifelong problem with PE while others develop it later in life. PE can also be caused by medical issues, including hormone imbalance, such as hyperthyroidism, infection, inflammation, problems with your prostate gland, genetic factors and even ED. Men with ED have the fear of losing their erection causing PE.
Some men as they age may develop delayed ejaculation. They may be unable to ejaculate during intercourse or for several hours or days. This can be a side effect from medication, especially from depression. Medication can also increase the time between ejaculations as well.
There is help for PE. Get your doctors to rule out any physical causes for PE. There are simple steps you can that can improve or reverse PE. You may want to try these strategies before considering medication:
Wear a condom: Even if you don’t need a condom for contraception or disease prevention. Condoms reduce stimulation for some men who have hypersensitivity. This can help you last longer.
Pause and squeeze: This training can help men recognize the feelings of an impending ejaculation before it’s too late to stop. It doesn’t work for everyone but it’s worth a try.
During sex or masturbation, stop stimulating movements before you’re ready to ejaculate. Squeeze the top of your penis where the head meets the shaft to stop the urge to ejaculate. Keep squeezing for several seconds.
Wait about 30 seconds, then resume activity and start squeezing again when you feel you’re getting close. Keep doing it until you’re ready to finish. Your partner can also do it as part of your foreplay. With practice you can develop a habit of lasting longer.
Try a topical anesthesia: You can apply an over-the-counter numbing spray or creams, such as Promescent to your penis. They have topical anesthetic that reduce your sensation and delay ejaculation. Don’t overdo it when using these products. Reducing your sensation can make it more difficult to maintain your erection. This numbing agent can also affect your partner. They can reduce her sensation. Anesthetics don’t work for some men.
Try different positions: Some sexual positions or more stimulating than others. The man on top position produces the most friction and stimulation. You might last longer with other positions like with the woman on top. In this position, you can use your hands and pelvis, to guide her body into angles and movements that are less stimulating to the most sensitive parts of your penis.
Psychotherapy: Psychotherapy can help improve sexual skills, increase your self-confidence and improve your self-esteem. All of which can solve your PE issues.
Medication: Medications with the behavior therapy and sexual technique mentioned earlier can help men learn to delay ejaculation, but it will take time and practice. Many men find medication to be more effective. Your urologist can help you decide which is best for you.
Exercise: Kegel exercise are not just for women. Pelvic floor exercises can help treat incontinence and sexual dysfunction in men. The pelvic muscle like all muscles weaken with age. To strengthen your pelvic muscles men should tighten the muscles used to cut off the flow of urine midstream. Hold your contractions in for a few seconds, then release. Repeated the exercise 10 to 15 times for eight sets.
