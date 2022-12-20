Breast cancer patients often are warned that lifting weights, groceries, children or other objects could exacerbate postsurgical lymphedema in your arms and hands. A recent study has changed thinking on exercise and breast cancer.
Your lymphatic system is part of your immune and circulatory systems. It is approximately twice the size of the blood circulation system and manages almost double the volume of fluid daily. Your lymphatic system helps clean your body’s tissues and maintains your balance of fluid. It includes vessels that carry lymph fluid through your body plus nodes that filter out waste. If part of the lymphatic system is damage lymph fluid can accumulate in nearby tissues triggering severe swelling, increasing infection risk and eventually causing your skin to thicken and harden. Breast cancer patients are at risk because one or more lymph nodes are removed during a mastectomy or lumpectomy. Radiation therapy can produce scar tissue. Both of these factors can interrupt your lymph flow. If our lymphatic system stopped working we would die within 24-48 hours. Unlike your circulatory system, it is a one-way system that has no “pump” relying on movement, gravity and breathing to keep it flowing.
In this study participants include the two groups of breast cancer survivors with lymphedema. Women in the control group were asked not to change the exercise routine. The second group of women receive 13 weeks of twice weekly 90-minute sessions of group instruction that included cardio warm-up, abdominal and back exercises. They were also given weightlifting exercises that included leg press, chest press, bicep curls and seated row. They begin with little or no resistance. They continued twice weekly unsupervised exercise for 39 weeks.
The control group women in the weightlifting group reported a greater improvement in their lymphedema symptoms and were less than half as likely to experience worsening of their lymphedema.
Exercise, diet and sleep are three parts of our lives that we have a lot of control over. Research shows that improving these three areas of your life will improve your health.
Your muscles act as a pump to facilitate your lymphatic return. Strength training exercises should be done at least three times a week. If you’re just starting, start slowly and build on intensity gradually. A complete workout
should include exercises for each body part. Start with two or three different exercises for each body part. Gradually work up to eight to 12 repetitions for each exercise. Do each exercise one to three times to start. If you can do more than 12 repetitions for a set, the weight is too light. If you can’t do at least eight repetitions for a set, the weight is too heavy.
You’ll also need to do aerobic exercises. Doing aerobic exercises for up to 20 minutes will boost your immune system, work your heart, lungs and circulatory system. Aerobic exercises will also help burn body fat. You don’t start to burn body fat until you’re about 20-25 minutes into the workout. If you’re not already working out it may take you several weeks to reach this goal. You should start with between five to 20 minutes of aerobic activity at a moderate pace. As your body becomes stronger you want to increase your time and intensity (effort level) gradually.
Many people do not get enough sleep during the workweek and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
To get a better night sleep you may want to:
1. Set a time to go to sleep and waking up.
2. Avoid anything mentally and physically stimulating just before you go to bed.
3. Try sex.
4. Don’t drink alcohol.
4. Keep your bedroom for sleeping and sex.
5. Develop a pattern for going to sleep.
6. Create a good sleeping environment.
7. Keep your mind off of stressful thoughts.
8. Don’t stay in bed if your not sleeping.
9. Find out how many sleep hours you need.
10. Don’t go to bed too early.
11. Avoid too many naps.
12. Take a bath two hours before bed.
13. Don’t obsess about sleep.
14. To eat or not to eat!
15. Give yourself “permission” to go to bed.
16. Create a restful place to sleep. Sleep in a cool, dark room that is free from noises that may disturb your sleep.
17. Sleep on a comfortable, supportive mattress and foundation. It’s difficult to sleep on a bed that’s too small, too soft, too hard, or too old.
18. Exercise regularly.
19. Cut down on stimulants. Consuming stimulants, such as caffeine, in the evening can make it more difficult to fall asleep.
20. Don’t smoke. Smokers take longer to fall asleep and wake up more often during the night.
