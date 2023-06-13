Black woman measuring waist

Almost everyone will gain weight after they graduate from high school just from growing up. This will happen weather you go to college, enter the work force or join the military. You get taller. Your bones get denser. You build more muscle. All of this will have you gaining normal weight. But let’s make sure it’s more bone and muscle than fat.

Graduating from high school marks a milestone in a person’s life. High school grads will be embarking on a new life journey filled with challenges. Most of them will have newfound independence, more social experiences and greater responsibilities. All of these experiences and greater responsibilities will be happening at the same time with it’s own challenges. Alongside these new and sometimes exciting changes most of them will gain unwanted body fat.

