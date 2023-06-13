Almost everyone will gain weight after they graduate from high school just from growing up. This will happen weather you go to college, enter the work force or join the military. You get taller. Your bones get denser. You build more muscle. All of this will have you gaining normal weight. But let’s make sure it’s more bone and muscle than fat.
Graduating from high school marks a milestone in a person’s life. High school grads will be embarking on a new life journey filled with challenges. Most of them will have newfound independence, more social experiences and greater responsibilities. All of these experiences and greater responsibilities will be happening at the same time with it’s own challenges. Alongside these new and sometimes exciting changes most of them will gain unwanted body fat.
High school grads make less healthy choices, have irregular eating patterns, have an increased consumption of fast food, have late night snacking and don’t exercise due to life’s new demands. All of these choices will contribute to the wrong type of weight gain.
While you want to grow up physically and mentally you want that growth to be good. You want life to have challenges. But you want it to be positive. You want to be able to live with the new you.
With change comes stress. Stress is a part of everyday life. Stress can cause weight gain. Some people can even thrive on stress. But, when stress reaches your mental, emotional or physiological limits it becomes distress. The way in which people perceive and cope with stress seems to be more important in the development of disease than the amount and type of stress itself.
What can you do?Here are a few quick tips that will help you cope with stress immediately.
Stop your thoughts before they escalate into the worst possible scenarios.
Breathe deeply to release physical tension.
Smile, it’s hard to feel stressed when you smile.
Take a quick walk even if its one or two minutes.
Have a cup of warm herbal tea.
Appraise the situation or identify the problem.
View the stressor as a challenge.
Do what you can to deal with the problem or stressor.
Get medical help.
For some high school grads a total change in diet may be necessary to get in most of the nutrients they need to be healthy. With others, it’s a matter of adding a few foods to the diet. But, for most people trying to balance a diet means adding some foods to their diet while giving up others. Depending on how motivated and disciplined a person is these changes may have to take place over a long period of time rather than all at once to insure they become lasting habits. If you look up diet in the dictionary you will find a definition, which states; “diet (b) habitual course of feeding.” This habit of eating nutritious food should be your goal.
Here are some examples of actions you can list:
Eat fruit and or drink juice when you wake up instead of coffee and doughnuts.
Have whole grain pancakes with molasses instead of bacon and eggs for breakfast.
Carry your lunch instead of eating out every day.
Visit your local health-food store to see the alternative products they now stock.
Make sure you have three to five servings of vegetables daily.
Drink water between meals instead of soda pop.
Limit fried foods to once or twice a week.
Plan your menu for each week, make a shopping list and stick to it.
Use canola oil instead of vegetable oil for cooking!
Eat at least a third of your food before late in the day.
Eat four to six small meals throughout the day. It’s impossible to get what your body needs on one meal a day.
Exercise can stimulate the amount of testosterone released in the body of both men and women. Exercise can also increase the amount of protein utilization, which takes place in the body. These changes will have an affect on muscle size and strength and bone density. Exercise also strengthens the bones, tendons and ligaments. Tendons connect muscle to bone. Ligaments connect bone to bone. Exercise can help control gaining body fat.
Lack of sleep can contribute to weight gain. Sleep is something you cannot take for granted. Some people need more sleep to avoid problem sleepiness and others need less. If a person does not get enough sleep, even on one night, a “sleep debt” begins to build and increases until enough sleep is obtained. Problem sleepiness occurs as the debt accumulates. Many people do not get enough sleep during the week and then sleep longer on the weekends or days off to reduce their sleep debt. If too much sleep has been lost, sleeping in on the weekend may not completely reverse the effects of not getting enough sleep during the week.
In general, medications do not help problem sleepiness, and some make it worse. Caffeine can reduce sleepiness and increase alertness, but only temporarily. It can also cause problem sleepiness to become worse by interrupting sleep. While alcohol may shorten the time it takes to fall asleep, it can disrupt sleep later in the night and therefore add to the problem sleepiness. Medications may be prescribed for patients in certain situations. For example, the short-term use of sleeping pills has been shown to be helpful in patients diagnosed with acute insomnia. Long-term use of sleep medication is recommended only for the treatment of specific sleep disorders.
I want every grad to grow up but I want it to be healthy.
If you have a fitness question or concern, write to "Tips to be Fit," P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com.
