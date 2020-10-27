After writing the article on wearing a mask a number of readers said they couldn’t wear a mask because they had asthma and wanted to know what they should do. The short answer is you still have to wear the mask if you are going to interact with others. If you can’t or don’t want too you still have to wear one if it’s required legally or is a policy to enter a business.
A mask doesn’t make it harder to take in air. You will end up breathing in air that is warmer and moister. If you add a compromised respiratory system to the equation and your mask can feel suffocating. As tempting as it might be to skip the facemask, health experts say that going mask-free if you’re in crowded public places during the coronavirus pandemic is not recommended.
I asked a number of doctors for their opinion. Dr. Neil Schachter, professor of medicine, pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, stated “I definitely recommend using a face mask for everyone in these times, especially for people with asthma and COPD. We need to protect those at risk, in particular those with fragile airways. Most people find that it takes a few days to adjust to wearing a mask, and for those with pulmonary issues like asthma or COPD the accommodation period can be longer because of the increased sense of breathlessness,” says Schachter. “I suggest trying to wear the mask at home (for short periods) to get used to the sensation.”
Dr/ Ahashta Johnson stated, “If your asthma is bad enough that you can’t wear a face covering, perhaps it is best that you stay at home and avoid exposures that could make it worse.” According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, there is no evidence that wearing a facemask can worsen your asthma. According to the World Health Organization, medical masks when worn the right way do not cause you to breathe in more carbon dioxide or reduce your oxygen levels. And a homemade face covering made of three layers probably won’t fit tightly enough to affect your oxygen, either. A facemask or covering may just be uncomfortable. Try coverings made from fabrics like 100% cotton T-shirt material.
If you can’t wear a mask or face covering because of severe asthma or breathing distress, protect yourself from COVID-19 in other ways:
Stay home as much as possible.
Ask others to run errands or shop for you or use delivery services if possible.
When in public, keep a distance from others (physical distancing, about 6 feet).
Avoid or limit close contact with people who are sick and wash your hands often.
Avoid crowds as much as possible.
Avoid travel that is not necessary
The CDC recommends you follow your Asthma Action Plan.
Keep your asthma under control by following your asthma action plan.
Avoid your asthma triggers.
Continue current medications, including any inhalers with steroids in them (“steroids” is another word for corticosteroids). Know how to use your inhaler.
Do not stop any medications or change your asthma treatment plan without talking to your healthcare provider.
Talk to your healthcare provider, insurer, and pharmacist about creating an emergency supply of prescription medications, such as asthma inhalers. Make sure that you have 30 days of non-prescription medications and supplies on hand in case you need to stay home for a long time.
Take steps to help yourself cope with stress and anxiety.
As more cases of COVID-19 are discovered and our communities take action to combat the spread of disease, it is natural for some people to feel concerned or stressed. Strong emotions can trigger an asthma attack.
The CDC doesn’t recommend mask with valves. Remember, the purpose of your masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control. Masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material. This can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others. If you wear this type of mask it will not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19.
The CDC recommendations for wearing a mask:
Wash your hands before putting on your mask.
Put it over your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.
Try to fit it snugly against the sides of your face.
Make sure you can breathe easily.
CDC does not recommend use of masks or cloth masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent.
The CDC recommendations for removing a mask:
Untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops.
Handle only by the ear loops or ties.
Fold outside corners together.
Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing.
Masks are a necessity at this time in our life. Wear them for everyone’s safety. If you can’t wear a mask stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.