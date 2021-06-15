A week ago I was asked to be part of a panel that was discussing men’s health. The discussion turned to preventing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). I made the statement we need to take some self-responsibility in preventing contracting STDs. I said we could wear a condom or practice safe sex. Someone on the panel thought that was “hilarious” to think people would try to practice safe sex. We are capable of making decisions that can protect our health even when it comes to sex. Is wearing a condom is too much to ask to save your life?
If you’re having sex, you should wear condoms always to protect against STDs, even when you use another method of birth control. You should also use them correctly and you should use them every time you have sex. Condoms are your only form of birth control that reduces your risk of both pregnancy and STDs. That includes HIV. Condoms don’t prevent pregnancy or STDs 100% of the time.
According to recent studies, unprotected sex is not a practice that is used regularly. The Indiana University School of Health, Physical Education and Recreation conducted a survey of almost 6,000 individuals ages 14 to 94 covering condom use in heterosexual sex found that singles are using condoms only one-third of the time. In another study it was showed that women tend to be aware of the dangers of STDs and men were undereducated on sexually transmitted infections.
The following is a list of a few infections that can be transmitted by having unprotected sex and all of which are almost 100% preventable if you wear a condom:
Chlamydia
Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted infection (STI), which is caused by a bacterium called chlamydiatrachomatis. You usually don’t have any symptoms and can be easily treated with antibiotics. If you aren’t treated early it can spread to other parts of your body and lead to long-term health problems. Women with chlamydia that don’t get treated will often develop pelvic inflammatory disease that can result in scarring in their fallopian tubes that can cause infertility. Men with untreated chlamydia can eventually suffer urinary discomfort and scarring of the prostate. Wearing a condom will help prevent the transmission of chlamydia.
Genital herpes
Genital herpes is transmitted by having vaginal, anal or oral sex with someone who has the virus. Herpes can live on any areas of your body that isn’t protected by a condom. Condoms won’t always protect you from herpes, but they do reduce your chances of getting herpes.
Human papillomavirus (HPV)
HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Most of the time HPV is harmless and will go away by itself. Some types of HPV can lead to cancer and genital warts. Most HPV infection goes undetected because they don’t cause warts or any other signs or symptoms. Both women and men that are infected can unknowingly transmit the virus during sexual encounters. A condom can help protect you from HPV. Getting the HPV vaccine is even better.
Chronic prostate infection
Acute bacterial prostatitis is often caused by common strains of bacteria. The infection can start when bacteria in urine leak into your prostate. Antibiotics are used to treat the infection. If they don’t eliminate the bacteria prostatitis might recur or be difficult to treat (chronic bacterial prostatitis). Wearing a condom is believed will help prevent transmission of the bacteria that causes prostatitis.
Sex is 80% or more in your your mind. You tell yourself what is enjoyable. Some people tell themselves that condoms interpose a mechanical barrier between their sex partners, limit physical contact and reduce tactile sensation. This makes them believe their sexual pleasure is being reduced.
The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) recommends “How to Use a Condom Consistently and Correctly”:
Use a new condom for every act of vaginal, anal and oral sex throughout the entire sex act (from start to finish). Before any genital contact, put the condom on the tip of the erect penis with the rolled side out.
If the condom does not have a reservoir tip, pinch the tip enough to leave a half-inch space for semen to collect. Holding the tip, unroll the condom all the way to the base of the erect penis.
After ejaculation and before the penis gets soft, grip the rim of the condom and carefully withdraw. Then gently pull the condom off the penis, making sure that semen doesn’t spill out.
Wrap the condom in a tissue and throw it in the trash where others won’t handle it.
If you feel the condom break at any point during sexual activity, stop immediately, withdraw, remove the broken condom, and put on a new condom.
Ensure that adequate lubrication is used during vaginal and anal sex, which might require water-based lubricants. Oil-based lubricants (e.g., petroleum jelly, shortening, mineral oil, massage oils, body lotions and cooking oil) should not be used because they can weaken latex, causing breakage.
Condoms will not provide absolute protection against any STD. The most reliable ways to avoid transmission of an STD is to abstain from sexual activity or to be in a long-term mutually monogamous relationship with an uninfected partner. You have to have a plan before you plan to have sex.
