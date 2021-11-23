Do you take vitamins or use herbal products? Most of us know that vitamins and herbal products can interact with your medications. But did you know that those same vitamins and herbal products could also affect some of your laboratory test? A lot of the laboratory tests your doctor ask you to take to help diagnose cardiac diseases, endocrine disorders, cancers and infectious diseases could be affected by the use of your vitamins and herbal products.
More than half of the adults in the U.S. take one or more dietary supplements everyday. U.S. adults also take over 10 billion lab test every year. This mix of supplements and lab test can produce “false-positive” and “false-negative” test results. These vitamins and herbal products can change your body chemistry. Both of these scenarios can lead to an incorrect diagnosis and treatment. It’s hard to know which vitamins or herbal products will cause problems with your test. There are millions of vitamins and supplements sold every day. There are also new products introduced in the market every year. All of which can affect your test. You should always tell your doctor about any vitamins or herbal products you are taking and ask about the possible effects.
A few labs told me that in most cases and depending on the dose, you could skip your vitamin or supplement for a day to a week before your test to prevent any issues. One lab said that your results might need to be interpreted differently. It was also pointed out that it depends on the test and on your vitamins or herbal products.
A few vitamins and herbal products that could affect your test results:
Vitamin C: Two grams of vitamin C per day can produce a false-negative for a fecal blood test for colon cancer. This vitamin can also cause a urinary sugar test to show positive results when no glucose is present.
It’s suggested that you stop taking this vitamin three days before lab test.
Iron: Iron supplements can produce a false-positive reading on a fecal blood test. Excess iron in red blood cells can be mistaken for blood in your stool.
It’s suggested that you talk to your doctor if you are taking an iron supplement.
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin): This vitamin if taken over the recommended dose can turn your urine bright yellow and will interfere with any urine test that uses a dipstick.
This vitamin quickly clears your body. It’s recommended you stop taking the vitamin the night before your test.
Vitamin B12 (Folic Acid): This vitamin can mask it’s own deficiency. A vitamin B12 deficiency can cause abnormal large red blood cells. It can also cause anemia, neuropathy, memory loss and other mental difficulties.
Calcium: Undigested or unabsorbed calcium in your intestines can interfere with a bone density scan.
It’s recommended you stop taking this supplement 48 hours before your test.
Vitamin E: This vitamin has blood thinning properties. This vitamin can affect the test results that measure your clotting factor.
It’s suggested that you talk to your doctor if you are taking a Vitamin E supplement.
Vitamin B7 (Biotin): Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that’s a part of the vitamin B family. Biotin in your blood from supplements can cause your lab test results to be either falsely increased or falsely decreased. This will cause your health care practitioners to misdiagnose and mistreat you.
It’s suggested that you talk to your doctor if you are taking a Biotin supplement.
Niacin: Niacin may cause an increase in catecholamine results.
It’s suggested that you talk to your doctor if you are taking a Niacin supplement.
Other of things that can affect certain lab test results:
Intense physical activity.
Some foods (like avocados, walnuts and licorice)
Sunburn.
Colds or infections.
Having sex.
Some medications or drugs.
Even your sleep affects your blood test. In a study they were able to find out with 92% accuracy whether the blood samples came from a person who was sleep deprived or had enough rest.
Dehydration can affect the results of a cholesterol test. Dehydration can cause blood volume to decrease, leading to a drop in blood pressure and blood flow.
When you need to have a blood test, it’s important to know what type of blood test you’re taking. You should understand instructions about your blood test. Your understanding these instructions will affect your results.
