CPR is just one of the tools to help someone that is suffering from a cardiac incident. An external defibrillator is a good tool to have to help save a life. These units have become more common across the United States. External defibrillators deliver an electrical shock to restore your heart’s normal rhythm. Most shopping malls, grocery stories, airports, schools and offices have external defibrillator. Ask if you need one.
Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a leading cause of death in the United States. SCA occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood through the body owing to a glitch in the heart’s electrical system. The heart enters an abnormal rhythm, known as ventricular fibrillation, in which the heart muscles twitch or quiver but do not beat. During SCA, the patient collapses without warning and is completely unresponsive, which is what makes it so frightening. Left untreated, SCA can cause irreversible brain damage and death within minutes.
Every year emergency medical responders treat over 400,000 Americans with sudden cardiac arrest. Less than 12% of those patients survive. Every minute a person with SCA has an abnormal heart rhythm, your chance of survival drop 7% to 10%. If you have one you should use it. Defibrillation is a time-sensitive tool.
What you can do: Be prepared. Call 911 immediately. When your heart stops, the lack of oxygen in the blood can cause brain damage in a few minutes. Death or permanent brain damage can occur in four to six minutes. Time is critical when you’re helping an unconscious person who isn’t breathing. Take immediate action. Start CPR. Ask if there is an external defibrillator. If the defibrillator doesn’t work, continue CPR.
Most external defibrillators will talk you through the instructions. It will tell you where to place the pads, how to connect pads to the machine when to stop CPR and when to shock the patient. The defibrillator will also tell you if you need to give the patient a second shock. If the patient’s heart doesn’t start beating start CPR again until the defibrillator tells you to give another shock.
Although an external defibrillator will talk you through the instructions it is recommended you get trained in CPR, First Aid and the use of external defibrillators. This training is frequently offered by groups such as the American Red Cross and The American Heart Association. Please don’t buy a card from companies that don’t really do the correct training. Some don’t do any training at all.
If you have a heart condition and you are at risk for SCA you may want to have an external defibrillator at home.
When performing CPR: Quickly check the unconscious person’s breathing. If he or she isn’t breathing normally, begin CPR. Push hard and fast on the person’s chest at the rate of 100 to 120 compressions a minute. If you haven’t been trained, just continue chest compressions. Allow the chest to rise completely between compressions. Keep doing this until a portable defibrillator is available or emergency personnel arrive.
Once you begin CPR, do not stop except in one of these situations:
Obvious death. When you witness cardiac arrest, starting CPR immediately gives the victim the highest chance of survival.
Cold to the touch
Rigor mortis
Livor mortis (lividity)
Injuries not compatible with life
Advanced help arrives
You see an obvious sign of life, such as breathing
An AED is available and ready to use
Another trained responder or EMS personnel take over
You are too exhausted to continue
The scene becomes unsafe
It always comes up when someone helps someone in an emergency: “Can I be sued if I give some help.” According to The American Red Cross, most states have Good Samaritan laws. These laws give you legal protection when you provide emergency care to an ill or injured person.
Good Samaritan laws were developed to get people to help others in emergency situation. While Good Samaritan laws don’t mean you can’t be sued, courts rarely give judgments against a person giving reasonable and prudent care to an injured person. If you’re interested in knowing more about the Good Samaritan laws in your state you should contact a legal professional, your local Red Cross or your local library.
Examples of acting in a prudent and reasonable manner can include:
Not moving a victim unless they are in life-threatening situation
Getting permission from a conscious victim before giving care
Getting professional help as soon as you can
Provide reasonable care until a professional help arrives
Getting trained and acquainted with the basics of CPR and learning how to perform CPR will help you save life of a loved one.
