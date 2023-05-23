Six million Americans suffer from gout. Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. Gout appears suddenly and causes severe pain, swelling and tenderness in the joints. Gout primarily affects the big toe, but it can affect other joints such as the ankles, knees, wrist and fingers. Gout is most often associated with pain but it is now thought of as a condition that can also increase your risk for hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Gout occurs when uric acid, which is a byproduct of metalbolism, is produced in excessive amounts or when your kidneys do not excrete it efficiently. A buildup of uric acid causes the formation of urate crystals in the fluid that lubricates joints. These crystals can trigger an immune response that causes inflammation and excruciating pain.
Several factors contribute to the development of gout include:
Diet: Consuming foods high in purines, such as red meat, organ meats, shellfish and certain beverages (beer and sugary drinks) increases the risk of gout.
Genetics: A family history of gout can predispose you to develop the condition.
Medical condition: Certain medical conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease can increase your likelihood of developing gout.
Gout attacks typically occur suddenly, often at night and are characterized by the following symptoms:
Intense joint pain: The affected joint becomes red, swollen and extremely tender. The pain is often described as throbbing or excruciating.
Limited mobility: The joint may become stiff and even the softest touch can cause extreme discomfort.
Inflammation and warmth: The affected area may appear red, swollen and feel warm to the touch.
Fever: in some cases, gout attacks may accompany by a low-grade fever.
Gout usually strikes at the base of the big toe causing pain that increases for eight to 12 hours and subsides within three to 10 days without treatment. Other joints can also be affected. The attacks are intermittent and unpredictable. They may occur every few weeks or months, once or twice a year or every few years. Without treatment, the attacks can increase in both duration, as well as frequency.
The risk of untreated gout can cause permanent joint damage. Some patients progress from recurrent gout to tophaceous gout a severe form of which lumps of urate crystals form in and around the joints or even under your skin. Gout increases your risk for kidney stones. Patients that don’t achieve good control of their elevated uric acid levels are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease.
Patients who are suspect of having gout are advised to have a blood test to measure uric acid. Some asymptomatic patients have high levels of uric acid while those in the midst of an attack may have normal levels (3mg/dL to 7mg/dL. Uric acid levels peak about two weeks after an acute attack. Those in the mist of an attack can have normal levels 3 mg by DL 2 7 mg by DL. Typically your uric acids levels peak two weeks after an acute attack.
Joint aspiration is the best test for gout, especially in the early stages. Your doctor and hit insert a needle into your inflamed joint (lidocaine and numbing spray, minimize the pain of the needle) and withdraw fluid, which is then examined under a microscope. The presence of urate crystals means that you have gout regardless of urate crystals. concentration in your blood.
Ultrasound is now used by some doctors to diagnose gout. It’s painless and completely non-evasive. It’s good for detecting gout (which may not be evident with a physical exam); Ultrasound has a harder time diagnosing gout in the early stages without joint aspiration.
Treating gout is a two-step process. Depending on the severity of the attack various medications can be used to reduce pain and inflammation.
Treatment can include:
Medication: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). These medications, such as ibuprofen or naproxen help to relieve pain and reduce inflammation during gout attacks. Corticosteroids are used when NSAIDs are not suitable or effective, corticosteroids can be prescribed to alleviate symptoms.
Lifestyle changes: Limit your intake of high purine foods and beverage can help reduce uric acid levels. Try to maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetable, whole grain, low fat dairy and lean protein.
Hydration: Stay hydrated to help dilute uric acid and promote its excretion from your body. Aim for 6-8 glasses of water everyday.
Weight management: Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balance diet can help reduce uric acid levels.
Alcohol consumption: Limiting or avoiding alcohol, especially beer).
Dietary modification: Limiting your intake of high-purine foods and beverage can reduce uric acid levels. Opt for a balance diet rich in fruit, vegetables, whole grains, low fat diary and proteins.
