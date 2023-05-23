Six million Americans suffer from gout. Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. Gout appears suddenly and causes severe pain, swelling and tenderness in the joints. Gout primarily affects the big toe, but it can affect other joints such as the ankles, knees, wrist and fingers. Gout is most often associated with pain but it is now thought of as a condition that can also increase your risk for hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Gout occurs when uric acid, which is a byproduct of metalbolism, is produced in excessive amounts or when your kidneys do not excrete it efficiently. A buildup of uric acid causes the formation of urate crystals in the fluid that lubricates joints. These crystals can trigger an immune response that causes inflammation and excruciating pain.

Several factors contribute to the development of gout include:

If you have a fitness question or concern, write to “Tips to be Fit,” P.O. Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105 or send an email to tipstobefit@gmail.com. Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com by searching “Tips to be Fit.”

