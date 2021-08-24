Every hour you spend sitting watching TV each day will increase your risk for cardiovascular disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It’s not really the TV that is increasing your risk, as it is your sitting down watching it. If you are overweight your risk increases even more. Too much sitting is when a person has uninterrupted sedentary bouts of 30 minutes or if total sedentary time also exceeded 12.5 hours per day. Too much sitting can also reduce your energy level, slow your metabolism, compromise your posture, cause back and spine issues, reduce your social skills, cause depression, varicose veins, cancer and chronic pain. Even too much bed rest can seriously damage the human body and can kill. More than 60,000 Americans die each year from it.
In one study of over 120,000 people that spent six hours a day sitting, they had a 37% increase risk of dying versus those who spent less than three hours a day sitting at 17%. In that same study it was pointed out that even if you exercised it did little to reduce your risk of dying. Too much sitting can also be bad for your mental health.
Your legs make up almost half of your body. If you don’t use your legs, you will lose them. Sitting leads to muscle atrophy, which is the weakening of these muscles. Strong leg and glute muscles stabilize your body. Weak legs will increase your risk of falling.
Dr. Alpa Patel stated a possible reason for this is that while sitting, your muscles, especially the muscles in your legs, stimulate or suppress hormones that affect your triglycerides, cholesterol and other hormones that affect your health. If you have a job that has you sitting down all day you have to get up and move. Research has shown that moving your muscles frequently throughout the day is one of the most useful ways to protect yourself.
Most jobs give you a 15-minute break every four hours. That’s not enough. Experts now say you should start standing up at work every two hours a day for one to two minutes. Some research warns you should get up every 30 minutes and move to cut your risk of death. Even others recommend only sitting 20 minutes out of every half hour at work, standing for eight minutes and moving around for at least two minutes.
Don’t sit in these positions:
Sitting slumped to one side with the spine bent.
Keeping the knees, ankles, or arms crossed.
Dangling or not properly supporting the feet.
Sitting for a long time in one position.
Straining the neck for long periods while looking at a monitor, telephone screen or document.
When you are sitting at your desk:
Support your back by adjusting your chair so your lower back is properly supported. Make sure your knees are slightly lower than your hips. Use your footrest.
Adjust your chair height so you can use your keyboard with your wrists and forearms straight and level with the floor.
Rest your feet on the floor or on a footrest that lets you rest your feet at a level that’s comfortable.
Place your screen at eye level directly in front of you. Place your monitor about arm’s length away, with the top of the screen at eye level. You may need a monitor stand.
Make sure your keyboard straight in front of you. You want to leave a gap of about four to six inches at the front of your desk to rest your wrists during your typing. You should keep your arms bent in an L-shape and your elbows by your sides.
You should position and use your mouse as close to you as possible. Buy a mouse mat that has a wrist pad. This will keep your wrist straight and help you avoid awkward bending.
Make sure your screen is glare-free. You should position your monitor to avoid reflection from overhead lighting and sunlight. You may have to install blinds on your windows. Adjust your screen’s brightness or contrast to make it much easier to use. You can also use special glasses to protect your eyes.
Avoid phone strain if you spend a lot of time on the phone use a headset.
Remember to move because “sitting is the new smoking.”
